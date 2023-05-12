Singapore cargo vessel sends mayday call off South Island

A Singapore cargo vessel has sent a mayday call as it flounders in the ocean north-west of South Island's Farewell Spit.

Maritime NZ's Rescue Coordination Centre is coordinating a rescue effort for the vessel, named Shiling, with 24 crew on board.

"It put out the Mayday call about 11am today. It initially put a request through for assistance at 8.27am," Maritime NZ said in a statement.

"The vessel is situated 22 nautical miles North North-West of Farewell Spit."

An ocean going tugboat is expected to reach the ship by 4pm this afternoon.

"Due to where the vessel is, there is no risk of it running aground prior to the arrival of the ocean going tug."

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter has confirmed it's been deployed as part of the operation.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also sent to help the rescue effort.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission told 1News it's understood the "vessel is listing".

The Shiling broke down in Wellington’s main shipping channel in April and had been in port for repairs before today's latest incident.