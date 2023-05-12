League
AAP

Ruptured testicle ends Spencer Leniu's Origin chances

17 mins ago
Leniu gets tackled by Warriors players during and NRL match.

Leniu gets tackled by Warriors players during and NRL match. (Source: Getty)

Spencer Leniu's hopes of playing in State of Origin 1 are over after the Penrith prop was ruled out for an indefinite period following surgery on a ruptured testicle.

Leniu was injured in an opposed session at Panthers training on Wednesday night, with the club describing the incident as "high impact".

It prompted him to undergo surgery at Nepean Hospital, ruling him out of the round-11 clash with the Sydney Roosters tonight.

No timeline has been set for Leniu's return, but AAP has been told the Samoa international is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.

That would be enough to rule him out of Origin I for NSW, with Brad Fittler to name his team on May 21.

Uncapped at Origin level, Leniu entered into calculations in recent weeks on the back of a strong run of form for the Panthers and a number of injuries for the Blues through the middle.

In better news for the Panthers and NSW, Liam Martin is on track to return from a hamstring injury against the Roosters.

Martin has managed only one match since he was injured in round two, aggravating the problem in his initial comeback game against Newcastle in round seven.

The 26-year-old back-rower trained with Penrith this week and assuming he pulls up well on Friday, he is likely to face the Roosters.

If he does return that would give him two games before NSW enter camp for the May 31 series opener against Queensland.

Martin has played all six games for the Blues in the past two series and was used as a starting second-rower throughout last season.

League

SHARE ME

More Stories

Webster on under-fire NRL officials: 'They're doing a great job'

Webster on under-fire NRL officials: 'They're doing a great job'

Warriors coach says he doesn't buy into claims of referee bias against his team, saying: "the better you play the luckier you get".

Tue, May 9

Warriors must 'earn way' past tough calls by winning - commentator

Warriors must 'earn way' past tough calls by winning - commentator

Sports Minister Grant Robertson has even weighed in on the debate today, saying he could "understand" where the concerns were coming from.

Tue, May 9

0:36

NRL boss Annesley slams Warriors sponsor over referee bias comments

NRL boss Annesley slams Warriors sponsor over referee bias comments

Mon, May 8

'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

Mon, May 8

0:24

'Unacceptable': NRL slams Warriors sponsor over ref bias claims

'Unacceptable': NRL slams Warriors sponsor over ref bias claims

Mon, May 8

New NRL star Te Whare performs haka with fans after debut

New NRL star Te Whare performs haka with fans after debut

Sun, May 7

0:28

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

June 13, 2022

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

John Campbell on 'heartfelt, damning and sometimes angry' slash report

John Campbell on 'heartfelt, damning and sometimes angry' slash report

14 mins ago

Singapore cargo vessel sends mayday call off South Island

Singapore cargo vessel sends mayday call off South Island

17 mins ago

Ruptured testicle ends Spencer Leniu's Origin chances

Ruptured testicle ends Spencer Leniu's Origin chances

34 mins ago

Concern for 13-year-old girl missing from Wellington

Concern for 13-year-old girl missing from Wellington

35 mins ago

US woman charged after newborn son found in hospital rubbish bin

US woman charged after newborn son found in hospital rubbish bin

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6