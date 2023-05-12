Ruptured testicle ends Spencer Leniu's Origin chances

Spencer Leniu's hopes of playing in State of Origin 1 are over after the Penrith prop was ruled out for an indefinite period following surgery on a ruptured testicle.

Leniu was injured in an opposed session at Panthers training on Wednesday night, with the club describing the incident as "high impact".

It prompted him to undergo surgery at Nepean Hospital, ruling him out of the round-11 clash with the Sydney Roosters tonight.

No timeline has been set for Leniu's return, but AAP has been told the Samoa international is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.

That would be enough to rule him out of Origin I for NSW, with Brad Fittler to name his team on May 21.

Uncapped at Origin level, Leniu entered into calculations in recent weeks on the back of a strong run of form for the Panthers and a number of injuries for the Blues through the middle.

In better news for the Panthers and NSW, Liam Martin is on track to return from a hamstring injury against the Roosters.

Martin has managed only one match since he was injured in round two, aggravating the problem in his initial comeback game against Newcastle in round seven.

The 26-year-old back-rower trained with Penrith this week and assuming he pulls up well on Friday, he is likely to face the Roosters.

If he does return that would give him two games before NSW enter camp for the May 31 series opener against Queensland.

Martin has played all six games for the Blues in the past two series and was used as a starting second-rower throughout last season.