Associated Press

New book on Bob Dylan will feature hundreds of rare images

11:01am
Mixing Up the Medicine refers to a line from Dylan’s classic Subterranean Homesick Blues.

Hundreds of rare photos and other images from the archives of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be featured in Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine, coming out this spring.

The new release also will include dozens of essays, with novelist Michael Ondaatje, critic Greil Marcus and former US poet laureate Joy Harjo among the contributors.

Callaway Arts & Entertainment announced overnight that the 600-page book will come out October 24.

The founder of Callaway, Nicholas Callaway, said in a statement that Mixing Up the Medicine will "introduce the full scope of this artist's monumental creativity and achievements to a new generation".

The book is edited by Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel of the Bob Dylan Center, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to the publisher, Mixing Up the Medicine will include draft lyrics, photographs, drawings and other materials. The release has a list price of $100.

