New Zealand

Kindergarten teachers agree to pay rises

6:42pm
A child playing at an early childhood centre (Source: istock.com)

Kindergarten teachers have settled their pay dispute, but primary and secondary school teachers are continuing their own attempts to negotiate.

The Educational Institute says its members have voted to accept an offer that increases teachers' pay by 11% to 14% through three pay rises over three years.

It also increases kindergarten teachers' sick days from ten to 15 days per year and provides a cultural allowance for kaiako Māori.

Earlier today the union announced primary school teachers had rejected an offer containing similar pay rises to those kindergarten teachers had accepted.

The secondary teachers union, the PPTA, has also rejected a similar pay offer.

