Business
Associated Press

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO, replacement found

9:21am
Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has long insisted he is not the company's permanent CEO.

Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has long insisted he is not the company's permanent CEO. (Source: Getty)

Elon Musk said today he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called — and it's a woman. He did not name her but said she will be starting in about six weeks.

Musk, who bought Twitter last year and has been running it since, has long insisted he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet this morning that his role will transition to being Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

In mid-November, just a few weeks after buying the social media platform for $44 billion (NZ$70 billion), he told a Delaware court that he does not want to be the CEO of any company.

While testifying, Musk said: "I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time."

More than a month later, he tweeted in December: "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job."

The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a Twitter poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

In February, he told a conference he anticipated finding a CEO for San Francisco-based Twitter "probably toward the end of this year".

Shares of Tesla rose about 2% today after Musk made the announcement. Shareholders of the electric car company have been concerned about how much of his attention is being spent on Twitter.

Last November, he was questioned in court about how he splits his time among Tesla and his other companies, including SpaceX and Twitter. Musk had to testify in the trial in Delaware's Court of Chancery over a shareholder's challenge to his potentially $55 billion (NZ$87 billion) compensation plan as CEO of the electric car company.

Musk said he never intended to be CEO of Tesla, and that he didn't want to be chief executive of any other companies either, preferring to see himself as an engineer. Musk also said at the time that he expected an organisational restructuring of Twitter to be completed in the next week or so. It's been nearly six months since he said that.

Musk's tenure at Twitter's helm has been chaotic, and he's made various promises and proclamations he's backtracked or never followed up on. He began his first day firing the company's top executives, followed by roughly 80% of its staff. He's upended the platform's verification system and has scaled back content moderation and safeguards against the spread of misinformation.

Bantering with Twitter followers late last year, Musk expressed pessimism about the prospects for a new CEO, saying that person "must like pain a lot" to run a company that "has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy".

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk tweeted at the time.

WorldTechnologyBusinessMedia

SHARE ME

More Stories

UK tabloid apologises for spying on Prince Harry

UK tabloid apologises for spying on Prince Harry

The Daily Mirror apologised for one instance of snooping on Prince Harry but denied his other claims.

Thu, May 11

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

At least 10 media workers have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine.

Wed, May 10

Tucker Carlson says he's coming back with show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson says he's coming back with show on Twitter

Wed, May 10

2:28

NZ helps bust Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries

NZ helps bust Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries

Wed, May 10

Calls for more help for app users who buy wrong petrol

Calls for more help for app users who buy wrong petrol

Tue, May 9

5:30

UK TV panel's 'ignorance' slammed after Tuvalu climate jibes

UK TV panel's 'ignorance' slammed after Tuvalu climate jibes

Mon, May 8

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

June 13, 2022

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Concern for 13-year-old girl missing from Wellington

Concern for 13-year-old girl missing from Wellington

14 mins ago

Expert explains how you can avoid falling for online scams

5:22

Expert explains how you can avoid falling for online scams

25 mins ago

Trump appealing jury's sexual abuse verdict and $8 million award

Trump appealing jury's sexual abuse verdict and $8 million award

29 mins ago

Carrington, Fisher off to flying start at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Carrington, Fisher off to flying start at Canoe Sprint World Cup

41 mins ago

Cautions over cosmetic injectables: 'Oh my god what have I done?'

Cautions over cosmetic injectables: 'Oh my god what have I done?'

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6