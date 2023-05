There is concern for the wellbeing of a 13-year-old girl missing from Wellington.

Olivia was last seen at her Churton Park home two days ago on Wednesday, May 10.

"Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing," police said in a statement.

If you have seen Olivia or have any information on her whereabouts you can contact police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using update Rrport. Please reference file number 230510/2661