Sport
Associated Press

Watch: Stray dog causes chaos at Giro d’Italia

9:23am

Giro d’Italia favourite Remco Evenepoel was involved in a crash caused by a stray dog early in today's rainy fifth stage, which was won by Kaden Groves.

On a wet and miserable day, Evenepoel also came off his bicycle a second time but that incident arrived in the final three kilometres so, as per the rules, the times will be neutralised.

The world champion appeared furious after the second crash.

“He has a lot of pain on his right side and a hematoma with contraction of his muscles and some problems with his sacrum bone,” Soudal Quick-Step team doctor Toon Cruyt said.

“Hopefully, with some good massage and osteopathic treatment followed by a good night’s rest things will be better.”

The team will know more in the morning, he said.

“But what’s sure is that Stage 6 will be a difficult one for him,” Cruyt said.

Evenepoel crashed on the right side of the road early on, along with a number of other riders, after teammate Davide Ballerini was sent sliding on the wet surface as he tried to avoid a dog that had run out.

Evenepoel was quickly attended to by the race doctor and his team as he sat on the side of the road but eventually got up. He gave a thumbs-up to a television camera as he made the chase back to the peloton.

The Belgian rider led overall until Tuesday’s fourth stage, when the pink jersey was taken off him by Andreas Leknessund.

The 23-year-old Leknessund maintained his 28-second lead over Evenepoel on Wednesday, with Aurélien Paret-Peintre two seconds further back in third overall.

Groves edged out Jonathan Milan and Mads Pedersen in a bunch sprint at the end of the 171-kilometre route from Atripalda. There were two categorised climbs early on before a flat finale to Salerno.

The day was littered with crashes, including one on the final corner with about eight kilometres remaining, and one in the bunch sprint that sent Mark Cavendish sliding across the line.

Thursday’s sixth stage also has two categorised climbs on the 162-kilometer route that starts and finishes in Naples after going through Sorrento and along the Amalfi coast.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

NRL voices support for Indigenous Voice referendum

NRL voices support for Indigenous Voice referendum

The move has been applauded by Australia's Prime Minister.

Tue, May 9

MLB pitcher takes 170km/h drive to the face

MLB pitcher takes 170km/h drive to the face

Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has three non-displaced fractures in different spots around his right eye.

Tue, May 9

Natalie Portman wants her football club to play Ryan Reynolds' team

Natalie Portman wants her football club to play Ryan Reynolds' team

Sat, May 6

'I can finally race' - Kiwi cyclist escapes nightmare team

'I can finally race' - Kiwi cyclist escapes nightmare team

Sat, May 6

Otago Uni novice rowers take first season to a whole new level

Otago Uni novice rowers take first season to a whole new level

Sat, May 6

2:06

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

Fri, May 5

2:25

More Stories

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Possible meteorite crashes into US home

Possible meteorite crashes into US home

34 mins ago

BREAKING

Teen who died in Whangārei caving tragedy named: 'Our beautiful boy'

Teen who died in Whangārei caving tragedy named: 'Our beautiful boy'

43 mins ago

Abbey Caves: Teacher 'collapsed' when he realised student missing

4:24

Abbey Caves: Teacher 'collapsed' when he realised student missing

51 mins ago

One person dead after crash between car and diesel tanker

One person dead after crash between car and diesel tanker

11:30am

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6