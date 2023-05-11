World
US boy, 8, missing for 2 days survived by eating snow

9:48am
A boy missing for two days has been found safe in a remote Michigan park. (Source: Hurley School District )

An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy missing for two days in a remote, rugged northern Michigan park was discovered near a log on Tuesday and appeared to be in good shape, authorities said.

The park posted a photo of one of the searchers carrying Nante Niemi on his back. Another photo on Facebook shows the boy wearing a dirty sweatshirt and munching on a Clif bar.

Nante had been gathering wood while camping with his family when he was last seen Saturday afternoon in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula. He was found around on Tuesday, approximately 3km from the campsite.

Overnight temperatures had been below 5 degrees Celsius.

“He had braved the elements by taking shelter under a log where he was ultimately found. He is in good health and reunited with his family,” state police said in a statement.

More than 150 people from various law enforcement groups joined the search on foot, in the air and on water. The park has rivers and lakes and is situated along Lake Superior.

The Hurley School District in Wisconsin, where Nante is a student, was elated by the discovery.

"Words can not describe the emotions and joy the students and staff are experiencing at this moment!" the district said on Facebook.

