New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Job ads drop, more people applying for roles - Seek

7:23am
Online job portal Seek's Employment Dashboard report for April showed ads were down 16% nationally on the same time last year.

Online job portal Seek's Employment Dashboard report for April showed ads were down 16% nationally on the same time last year. (Source: Getty)

The number of jobs being advertised online has fallen for this first time this year, led by a significant drop in hospitality and tourism roles, and applications per job are outstripping the roles available.

Online job portal Seek's Employment Dashboard report for April showed ads were down 16% nationally on the same time last year.

Construction, hospitality and tourism, and information and communication technology had the biggest decline.

There were 20% less hospitality and tourism roles advertised in April compared to March.

However Seek country manager Rob Clark said there were more people applying for the jobs on offer, and applications per job ad had increased 12% in a month.

"Applications per job ad jumped significantly in March, at a pace that outstripped the growth in job ads at the time, demonstrating a rising desire among workers for a change," he said.

"As talks of a recession continue, and the cost of living continues to increase, it appears as though many Kiwis are looking at a career change to pursue an increase in salary."

Clark said the sectors with the largest increase in ads for April, compared to March, were healthcare and medical, as well as administration and office support.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEmploymentEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Budget 2023: $4b saved from Govt 'reprioritisation' - Robertson

BREAKING

Budget 2023: $4b saved from Govt 'reprioritisation' - Robertson

The Finance Minister said as part of the Government's repriortisations - one of Chris Hipkins' first moves as PM - ministers had been tasked with finding savings within their agencies' existing budgets

3 mins ago

90 wealthy Kiwis sign open letter asking to pay more tax

90 wealthy Kiwis sign open letter asking to pay more tax

Some of the country's richest, including Les Mills founder Phillip Mills and actress Robyn Malcolm, have asked to pay higher rates.

5:00am

3:27

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

7:04pm

2:29

First-home buyers benefiting from housing market stall

First-home buyers benefiting from housing market stall

9:11am

New Zealand's finances worsen, budget deficit looms

New Zealand's finances worsen, budget deficit looms

Tue, May 9

MoE investigating whether sexism has suppressed teachers' pay

MoE investigating whether sexism has suppressed teachers' pay

Tue, May 9

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

There's a friendship recession and it's hurting NZ men

There's a friendship recession and it's hurting NZ men

September 24, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

BREAKING

Budget 2023: $4b saved from Govt 'reprioritisation' - Robertson

Budget 2023: $4b saved from Govt 'reprioritisation' - Robertson

11 mins ago

Crushed by similar tragedy, Elim principal reaches out to Whangārei peer

5:00

Crushed by similar tragedy, Elim principal reaches out to Whangārei peer

28 mins ago

Changes needed in Auckland to avoid disaster congestion - expert

5:38

Changes needed in Auckland to avoid disaster congestion - expert

48 mins ago

Female ref included at men's Rugby World Cup for first time

Female ref included at men's Rugby World Cup for first time

7:44am

US man shoots three, killing one, over $4 dispute

US man shoots three, killing one, over $4 dispute

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6