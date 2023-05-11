Job ads drop, more people applying for roles - Seek

The number of jobs being advertised online has fallen for this first time this year, led by a significant drop in hospitality and tourism roles, and applications per job are outstripping the roles available.

Online job portal Seek's Employment Dashboard report for April showed ads were down 16% nationally on the same time last year.

Construction, hospitality and tourism, and information and communication technology had the biggest decline.

There were 20% less hospitality and tourism roles advertised in April compared to March.

However Seek country manager Rob Clark said there were more people applying for the jobs on offer, and applications per job ad had increased 12% in a month.

"Applications per job ad jumped significantly in March, at a pace that outstripped the growth in job ads at the time, demonstrating a rising desire among workers for a change," he said.

"As talks of a recession continue, and the cost of living continues to increase, it appears as though many Kiwis are looking at a career change to pursue an increase in salary."

Clark said the sectors with the largest increase in ads for April, compared to March, were healthcare and medical, as well as administration and office support.

rnz.co.nz