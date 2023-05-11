Rugby
Female ref included at men's Rugby World Cup for first time

47 mins ago
Joy Neville during the women's Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England.

A female referee has been included in the list of match officials for a men’s Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Joy Neville of Ireland was among a group of 26 match officials representing nine nations announced by World Rugby today.

Neville, who was the referee for the Women’s World Cup final in 2017, will be one of the television match officials.

Nika Amashukeli will be the first Georgian to officiate at a Rugby World Cup, as one of the 12 referees selected.

English referee Wayne Barnes will officiate at a record fifth Rugby World Cup, having made his debut at the 2007 tournament in France.

The Rugby World Cup is being held in France from September 8 to October 28.

