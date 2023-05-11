Ex-NFL star pleads guilty to drink-driving in fatal Las Vegas crash

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty today to driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 251 kph on a city street before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman and her dog.

“Guilty,” said the former first-round NFL draft pick, 24, who will avoid trial and is expected to be sentenced August 9 to three to 10 years in state prison under terms of his plea deal with prosecutors. The minimum three-year sentence cannot be reduced by converting the year and a half that he has spent on house arrest to time already served.

Ruggs and his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, declined immediate comment and left the courthouse with a group of about nine people following the brief court appearance.

The Raiders dropped Ruggs while he was still hospitalised from the predawn Nov. 2, 2021, crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Tintor's mother, brother and several other family members were in the courtroom Wednesday but departed with their attorney, Farhan Naqvi, without comment.

Ruggs' girlfriend, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was with him in the Corvette and also was injured. Prosecutors said Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Kilgo-Washington received an arm injury. Kilgo-Washington and Ruggs have a daughter together, and Kilgo-Washington was not cooperative with prosecutors as a victim in the case.

Last week, Ruggs waived a long-delayed preliminary hearing with his agreement to plead guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, causing death, a felony, and a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge carrying a six-month jail sentence that will be folded in with his three-to-ten year prison term.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman told the local judge who moved the case to state court last week that Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson endorsed the deal. Wolfson declined immediate comment following Ruggs' plea.

Wolfson said shortly after the crash that Ruggs would face a mandatory minimum of two years in prison if convicted and could get more than 50 years.

A Chevrolet Corvette owned by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is shown on a flatbed truck after a fatal crash. (Source: Associated Press)

The district attorney said investigators learned that Ruggs spent several hours drinking with friends at a sports entertainment site and golfing venue, and may have been at a friend’s home for several more hours before he and Kilgo-Washington headed home.

Ruggs' attorneys last week called the plea agreement a “first step toward a fair resolution to this matter” and "closure for all parties involved.”

Since the crash, Ruggs’ lawyers lost several bids to challenge evidence, including that Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — after the rear-end wreck that ignited a fire that killed Tintor, 23, and her pet dog, Max.

Police reported that air bag computer records showed Ruggs' 2020 Chevrolet Corvette slowed slightly from 251 kph to 127 204 kph seconds before slamming into Tintor's Toyota Rav 4. The speed limit in the area was 72 kph.

Other charges against Ruggs were dismissed under the plea agreement, including felony reckless driving, driving under the influence causing substantial injury to Kilgo-Washington, and a misdemeanor gun charge stemming from the discovery by police of a loaded handgun in his demolished Corvette.

Ruggs posted NZ$236,000 bail to be released from jail after leaving the hospital, and has remained on house arrest with strict conditions including electronic monitoring and alcohol checks. A judge's order allowed him to attend a gym for three hours of physical training twice a week.