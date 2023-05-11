World
AAP

16-year-old girl dies after being trapped under Sydney tram

10:59am
A 16-year-old girl who became trapped under a tram in Sydney 's Chinatown has died.

A 16-year-old girl who became trapped under a tram in Sydney 's Chinatown has died.



Emergency services were called to George St in the Haymarket district around midnight on Wednesday following reports the girl was trapped under the light rail tram.

Police rescue squad officers and Fire and Rescue NSW workers were able to free the critically injured girl.

"She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics however, she could not be revived," police said in a statement.

The 52-year-old tram driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Transport for NSW secretary Howard Collins issued a statement this morning extending condolences to the girl's family.

"Everyone at Transport for NSW is saddened by the death of a teenage girl at a light rail stop in central Sydney overnight," he said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.

"We thank emergency services, staff and anyone who rendered assistance for their efforts last night and we will provide our staff with the support they need."

10 mins ago

Possible meteorite crashes into US home

Possible meteorite crashes into US home

30 mins ago

BREAKING

Teen who died in Whangārei caving tragedy named: 'Our beautiful boy'

Teen who died in Whangārei caving tragedy named: 'Our beautiful boy'

40 mins ago

Abbey Caves: Teacher 'collapsed' when he realised student missing

4:24

Abbey Caves: Teacher 'collapsed' when he realised student missing

48 mins ago

One person dead after crash between car and diesel tanker

One person dead after crash between car and diesel tanker

59 mins ago

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
