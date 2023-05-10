Entertainment
Unauthorised sale of unheard Spice Girls demos fetches $14k

5:21am
The Spice Girls.

The Spice Girls. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Unreleased Spice Girls demos fetched £7100 (NZ$14,140) in bids on eBay - before being pulled from the resale site.

The tracks on the vinyl, including Woman, Too Hot and Go, Go, Go, were illegally put up for sale before being leaked online - without the consent of the girl group.

The songs do not feature Geri Horner - née Halliwell - who quit the Viva Forever group in 1998.

A source told The Sun: "It is unclear how someone got hold of this vinyl but they shouldn’t sell it.

"The contents should never have been made public and it is unfair to the group to have these unfinished songs shared, as it is against their wishes."

The latest leak comes after the Spice Girls were said to have been left mortified when their infamous unreleased song with an X-rated title leaked online in December.

Their cheeky C. U. Next Tuesday track emerged after nearly three decades of being hidden, The Sun reported at the time.

The publication said bandmates Mel B, 47, Melanie C, 49, Victoria Beckham, 49, Emma Bunton, 47, and Geri, 50, were "baffled" by the "major security breach" after the song was uploaded.

A music insider told the newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Spice Girls are all at a very different place in their lives now than they were when this song was first written as a tongue-in-cheek track in the '90s.

"It is obviously a bit embarrassing given the cringeworthy title, as they wouldn’t use the c-word in their own lives.

"It is a bit of a mystery how on earth it has got out but they aren’t going to dwell on it.

"The group have other projects they are looking forward to in 2023 so are focusing on them and hoping this song – which they were never particularly fond of – is forgotten."

The hidden track was written and recorded 27 years before its release for their debut album Spice but the group hated it so much they refused to allow it to be included as a bonus track when they re-released their first record in 2021.

It was understood the Spice Girls - who reunited for a tour in 2019, sans Beckham - believed it would have been a futile waste of time to try and track the source of the leak.

Fans had known about the song’s existence for years as the band mentioned it in interviews, but it appears this was the first time it had been publicly leaked.

Melanie C had said: "C.U. Next Tuesday was never used because it’s a pile of s***."

