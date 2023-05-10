World
Associated Press

Tucker Carlson says he's coming back with show on Twitter

12:00pm
Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News studio.

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News studio. (Source: Associated Press)

Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson said today that he would be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter the last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said.

“We'll bring some other things, too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here.”

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

It's unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically, television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air.

A Fox spokesperson didn't immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported today that Carlson's lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor.

The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox's ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.

WorldMediaNorth AmericaTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

At least 10 media workers have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine.

53 mins ago

Trump lashes out after jury finds he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll

Trump lashes out after jury finds he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll

The former US president never attended the trial and rejected an invitation to testify.

12:55pm

Staff resign after 7yo boy told to eat own vomit at US school

Staff resign after 7yo boy told to eat own vomit at US school

12:42pm

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

7:32am

Author wrote book on husband's death; police say she killed him

Author wrote book on husband's death; police say she killed him

7:10am

Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

6:50am

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Elizabeth Kerekere rules out joining Te Pāti Māori

2:18

Elizabeth Kerekere rules out joining Te Pāti Māori

15 mins ago

Air New Zealand takes aim at Aussie travel tax increase

Air New Zealand takes aim at Aussie travel tax increase

32 mins ago

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

35 mins ago

Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

0:30

Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

53 mins ago

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6