Tucker Carlson says he's coming back with show on Twitter

Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson said today that he would be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter the last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said.

“We'll bring some other things, too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here.”

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

It's unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically, television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air.

A Fox spokesperson didn't immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported today that Carlson's lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor.

The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox's ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.