Sydney teacher caught filming upskirt videos has sentencing delayed

7:50pm
Empty classroom with chairs and white board.

Empty classroom with chairs and white board. (Source: istock.com)

A teacher caught filming up the skirts of schoolgirls has had his sentencing delayed as a doctor considers whether he has a disorder that could impact on jail time.

Eric Wong has pleaded guilty to two counts of filming a person's private parts without consent.

A 16-year-old student asked to stay behind after class bumped into a white board at Cammeraygal High School on Sydney's lower north shore and revealed a hidden phone strategically placed to film.

Police found hundreds of photos and videos of uniformed students, including images taken up skirts and down shirts when they searched his home.

Wong was due to be sentenced in Hornsby Local Court today, however his lawyer secured an adjournment for a report to be prepared.

"The report… raises the possibility of an autistic spectrum disorder which we would say would be highly relevant to the court's approach to sentencing," the lawyer said.

Police prosecutors opposed the adjournment "primarily on the basis of the ongoing distress these matters are causing to the cohort and the community of the relevant high school".

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich said he understood the opposition but the defence was entitled to put material before the court and had not caused any delays before.

"It's not a matter I foresaw being adjourned but on the material before me it is appropriate," he said.

"There won't be any further adjournments, if material is not ready it's not ready."

Wong will return to court on July 19.

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
