New Zealand
'Bugger' - South Taranaki business damaged by tornado

50 mins ago

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says residents had “a hell of a shock” from a tornado that struck Awatuna this morning.

Emergency services were called just before 6am, with the roofs of two houses on Eltham Rd suffering substantial damage.

The roller doors also blew off a building at Riverlea Contractors Ltd on Mangawhero Rd.

Nixon told 1News the tornado had “travelled through paddocks” opposite a friend’s property.

“I really feel for the people [with damaged homes]. It would be pretty terrifying at 5.30 in the morning.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand central shift manager Chris Dalton said two trucks with volunteer firefighters attended, and one was still on the scene mid-morning, helping put tarpaulins on.

He said the two homes that lost large amounts of roofing were opposite each other.

By 1News' Sam Olley

TaranakiNatural Disasters

