Queensland offers cash payments to lure in health workers

52 mins ago
A stethoscope on Australian money. (Source: istock.com)

Tens of thousands of dollars in incentives are on offer to lure interstate and overseas health workers to Queensland in the latest state government attempt to boost public sector staff.

Payments totalling NZ$74,700 are up for grabs for medical practitioners who move to regional or rural areas, and up to $21,300 is available for a range of other health workers who relocate to anywhere in the state.

The announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk came a day after the state flagged incentives to cover relocation costs for interstate and international police officers.

"With global competition for health workers at an all-time high, our government is dedicated to doing everything that we can to attract and retain frontline health workers," Palaszczuk said in Cairns on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, interstate and international healthcare workers who move to Queensland, including the southeast, will receive a $10,700 incentive when they start.

Another $10,700 will be received after a year of work.

EligIble workers include doctors, nurses, specialists, dentists and allied health professionals.

Medical practitioners who move to rural or remote areas will receive an additional $26,700 after three months, then another $26,700 after a year.

This payment is available to those already working in Queensland.

Interstate and international medical practitioners will be eligible for both payments and stand to benefit by an additional $74,700 if they move to Queensland.

Boosting the Queensland Health workforce meant authorities had to "think outside of the square", Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

"Innovative policies like this means every dollar works hard for Queenslanders delivering the right care at the right time, in the right place," she said.

"We welcome healthcare workers to experience why we all love Queensland while also making a new life delivering positive results and peace of mind for our regional and remote communities."

