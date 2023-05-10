Football
Associated Press

Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

37 mins ago
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, greets Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior at the end of the Champions League semifinal first leg

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, greets Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior at the end of the Champions League semifinal first leg (Source: Associated Press)

Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland were relaxed and laughing as they embraced after the final whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

They both seemed satisfied following an even first leg that ended in a 1-1 draw and left the Champions League semifinal wide open going into next week’s return match in Manchester.

Vinícius and Kevin de Bruyne scored with long-range strikes in a match in which Madrid's defense successfully kept Haaland — the Champions League's leading scorer — from being decisive.

“I think both teams have the feeling that it was a good result,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge of his 190th Champions League match as coach. “Maybe we played a bit better to deserve a victory, but it's a series that will be even until the last minute.”

Madrid beat City in last year’s semifinals and went on to win a record-extending 14th Champions League title while the English club again fell short of European success.

“It was an even match,” City coach Pep Guardiola said. “They scored when we were better and we equalized when they were better. It will all be decided in Manchester.”

The first leg of the other semifinal between Italian rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan is tomorrow.

“Both teams played well. It's a good draw,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. “There’s everything to play for next week.”

City controlled possession but couldn’t translate it into significant scoring opportunities. Haaland wasted a few chances early but wasn’t much of a threat throughout the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Norwegian came into the match having scored 12 of City’s 26 goals in the Champions League this season and was five short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s single-season record of 17 for Madrid in 2013-14.

Vinícius created problems for the City defense and opened the scoring in with a shot into the top corner in the 36th minute for his seventh Champions League goal this season. The Brazil forward picked up a pass by Eduardo Camavinga and used one touch to set up his right-footed shot from outside the area.

City struggled to come close to Madrid’s goal but De Bruyne found the net in the 67th with a powerful one-timer from outside the area after Madrid lost possession because of a poor pass across the field by Camavinga.

Madrid complained that it was not awarded a corner in the buildup of City’s goal.

“It was a shame that we conceded that goal,” Madrid midfielder Luka Modric said. “I think we deserved more. They had more possession but didn’t create a lot of chances. It’s still 50-50 and we will go into the second match with confidence.”

Haaland had not yet joined City when it lost 6-5 on aggregate to Madrid in last year’s semifinals. Vinícius, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema combined for all of Madrid’s goals that time.

Madrid is making its 11th semifinal appearance in 13 seasons and is trying to win its sixth title in 10 years. City played in its first Champions League final two seasons ago, losing to Chelsea.

Madrid, which won the Copa del Rey title this past weekend, is virtually out of contention in the Spanish league and can fully focus on the semifinal against City. The English side remains in the middle of a tight title race in the Premier League.

“Manchester will be like a final in front of our own fans,” Guardiola said.

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Arsenal keeps pressure on Man City with win at Newcastle

Arsenal keeps pressure on Man City with win at Newcastle

Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand but some potentially tricky matches to finish the season.

Mon, May 8

FIFA confident of agreement on Women's World Cup TV rights

FIFA confident of agreement on Women's World Cup TV rights

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last week Britain, Spain, France, Germany and Italy would face a blackout unless "unacceptable" bids were improved.

Sat, May 6

Departing Talay says Phoenix 'in a fantastic spot' to carry on

Departing Talay says Phoenix 'in a fantastic spot' to carry on

Sat, May 6

Talay's tenure over as Phoenix lose A-League elimination final

Talay's tenure over as Phoenix lose A-League elimination final

Sat, May 6

Photos: Napoli fans celebrate first title since Maradona era

Photos: Napoli fans celebrate first title since Maradona era

Fri, May 5

Talay backs Phoenix to attack out-of-form Adelaide in playoffs

Talay backs Phoenix to attack out-of-form Adelaide in playoffs

Fri, May 5

More Stories

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: National speaks after ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori

LIVE: National speaks after ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori

17 mins ago

Road snowfall warnings across NZ as cold front set to strike

Road snowfall warnings across NZ as cold front set to strike

33 mins ago

BREAKING

Privacy Commissioner to investigate NZ's largest data hack

1:33

Privacy Commissioner to investigate NZ's largest data hack

37 mins ago

Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

41 mins ago

Long-serving NZ Cricket boss David White to step down

Long-serving NZ Cricket boss David White to step down

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6