Kiwi Dallinger named in Wallaroos squad for Fijiana Test

3:01pm
Carys Dallinger kicks a goal for the Poua Hurricanes in this year's Super Rugby Aupiki.

Carys Dallinger kicks a goal for the Poua Hurricanes in this year's Super Rugby Aupiki.

New Zealander Carys Dallinger and teenage NSW Waratahs fullback Caitlyn Halse are two of the new faces in the Wallaroos squad named ahead of their Test against Fijiana.

Coach Jay Tregonning announced a 32-player squad ahead of Australia's May 20 clash in Sydney.

Dallinger, who plays for Queensland, helped steer the Reds to the Super W final, which they lost to Fijiana Drua, but in a coup for Australian rugby the 23-year-old has committed to the gold jersey rather than the Black Ferns.

Just 16, Halse has impressed in her first season with the Waratahs, who were unbeaten until the semi-finals.

Bringing in 11 new faces, Tregonning said selectors had to make some tough calls following last year's Rugby World Cup.

"The athletes called into the squad distinguished themselves through the work ethic, commitment and drive they displayed during the Buildcorp Super W competition," Tregonning said in a statement today.

"After the most competitive Super W season in recent history, the excitement is high heading into camp later this week.

"No one has booked their spot in the team: everything is on the table, and players will be hungry to secure that gold jersey for our first Test match."

Among the new players are 18-year-old five-eighth Faitala Moleka and 17-year-old prop Laiema Bosenavulagi, whose brother Atu previously played AFL for Collingwood and North Melbourne.

Following the retirement of Iliseva Batibasaga, a fresh trio of halfbacks have been selected, including Layne Morgan, Sarah Lewis and Jasmin Huriwai.

The experienced quartet of Pesi Palu, Trilleen Pomare, Cecilia Smith and 2022 Wallaroos Player of the Year Georgina Friedrichs are the midfield options.

Waratahs flanker Piper Duck is unavailable due to an injury sustained during the Super W season.

Wallaroos squad: Ashlea Bishop (Brumbies), Laiema Bosenavulagi (Rebels), Annabelle Codey (Reds), Bree-Anna Cheatham (Reds), Carys Dallinger (Reds), Alana Elisaia (Reds), Georgina Friedrichs (Waratahs), Caitlyn Halse (Waratahs), Grace Hamilton, (Waratahs), Jasmin Huriwai (Brumbies), Eva Karpani (Waratahs), Michaela Leonard (Western Force), Sarah Lewis (Reds), Ashley Marsters (Rebels), Desiree Miller (Waratahs), Faitala Moleka (Brumbies), Layne Morgan (Waratahs), Tania Naden (Brumbies), Sera Naiqama (Waratahs), Leilani Nathan (Waratahs), Bridie O'Gorman (Waratahs), Siokapesi Palu (Brumbies), Shannon Parry (Reds), Trilleen Pomare (Western Force), Emily Robinson (Waratahs), Deni Ross (Reds), Madison Schuck (Reds), Cecilia Smith (Reds), Maya Stewart (Waratahs), Adiana Talakai (Waratahs), Tabua Tuinakauvadra (Brumbies), Ivania Wong (Reds).

