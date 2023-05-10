Entertainment
Dolly Parton 'so excited' to release long-promised rock album

8:15pm
Dolly Parton's Rockstar album comes out in November.

Dolly Parton's Rockstar album comes out in November.

Dolly Parton is “so excited” to be putting out her long-promised rock album.

The country star, 77, vowed to make a rocky record after she was last year inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and has now released a statement and full track listing for the release, due out November 17.

She said: “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar.

“I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.

“I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Dolly’s announcement came with a 30-song track list, which showed artists including Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had joined her on the album for a cover of The Beatles Let It Be.

Brandi Carlile and Pink will join the singer for a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, while Emmylou Harris and Sheryl Crow will be her guests on a song most popularised by Linda Ronstadt, You're no Good.

Other collaborators on the album include Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Lizzo and Sasha Flute.Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Simon Le Bon, John Fogerty, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Richie Sambora, Ronnie McDowell, the Jordanaires and Kid Rock.

One contributor has died since recording a part for the album, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington, who sat in on the final track, Free Bird.

The first single from the album, World on Fire will be released on Thursday night, following Parton’s live premiere of the tune at the end of the Academy of Country Music Awards, which she is co-hosting with Garth Brooks.

Nine of the 30 songs on Rockstar are originals, and the other 21 are covers of familiar material.

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

There's a friendship recession and it's hurting NZ men

There's a friendship recession and it's hurting NZ men

September 24, 2022

