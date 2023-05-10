Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

A South Taranaki homeowner says her property "looks like a bomb has been let off" after a tornado tore through it this morning.

Emergency services were called just before 6am to Eltham Rd, Awatuna, where the roofs of two houses suffered substantial damage.

Jody Thomas’ home was one of them, and its now covered with tarpaulins and plywood.

This morning she and her partner “heard a whole lot of noise” after rain and wind “all night”.

“Suddenly it was much louder and there was thunder and lightning all around. And there was a whole series of popping sounds like hail … The windows were screaming and the wind, [was] rattling them," she said.

“Then there was a couple of really big bangs and we're like ‘what the heck?’ Then we heard water dripping onto carpet, which is never a good sign’.”

When the couple got up to have a look, the “adrenaline” wore off and they saw roof metal out the front of the house.

“We saw there were trees down everywhere. Our driveway was completely blocked. Trees are dropped across our fence. So the fence had collapsed under trees all across the driveway. So we actually had to climb our way to get out of the property.

"And there were powerlines down and, just general devastation really.”

She said the couple "lost fences and hundreds of trees … it looks like a bomb has been let off".

“There's a big hole in front of the roof, which is now covered by a giant blue tarp and there's builders up there, putting some plywood over.”

She was hoping insurance would cover the damage.

Nearby Riverlea Contractors director Mike Silson also woke to the tornado – which blew off the sectional doors of his workshop.

“A huge thunder and lightning storm was going through … Then all of a sudden we just heard a very loud sound like the tiles on the house were about to come off, and it rattled all the windows for about two minutes.”

His house was unscathed and he didn’t realise the workshop was damaged until he checked it at 6.30.

The uplifted doors were about 4m x 4m in size.

“Three big doors are across the front of the workshop … They were all blown in and ended up inside the workshop.”

He is also hoping the damage will be covered by his insurer.

“I was really surprised [by the damage] … And then on the side of the workshop, there are big sliding doors of iron and the iron got blown off from the inside out.”

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said residents had had “a hell of a shock”.

He told 1News the tornado had “travelled through paddocks” opposite a friend’s property.

“I really feel for the people [with damaged homes]. It would be pretty terrifying at 5.30 in the morning.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand central shift manager Chris Dalton said two trucks with volunteer firefighters attended to help clean up this morning.

He said the two homes that lost large amounts of roofing were opposite each other.

By 1News' Sam Olley