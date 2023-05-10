World
Associated Press

Author wrote book on husband's death; police say she killed him

7:10am
Richins is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home.

Richins is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home. (Source: Associated Press)

After her husband died last year, she wrote a children’s book on grief. Now she’s charged with murder in his death.

Kouri Richins, 33, was arrested yesterday and is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, a small mountain town near Park City.

The murder charges come months after Richins self-published “Are you with me?” — an illustrated storybook about a young boy wondering about his father's presence in his life after the father dies.

Prosecutors allege Richins called authorities in the middle of the night in March 2022 to report that her husband, Eric Richins, was “cold to the touch”. She told officers she had made her husband a mixed drink to celebrate him selling a home. She then went to soothe one of their children to sleep in the next bedroom. She later returned and, upon finding her husband unresponsive, called 911.

A medical examiner later found five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl in his system.

In addition to the murder charge, Richins also faces charges involving the alleged possession of GHB — a narcolepsy drug frequently used in recreational settings, including at dance clubs.

The charges are based on officers’ interactions with Richins that night and the account of an “unnamed acquaintance” who claims to have sold her the fentanyl. The acquaintance told investigators they sold Richins the opioid hydrocodone once and fentanyl twice — in February and March 2022.

The charging documents allege Richins deleted text messages from the night of her husband’s death before handing her phone over to investigators and may have tried to poison her husband on Valentine’s Day, a month before his death.

“Shortly after their dinner, Eric became very ill. Eric believed that he had been poisoned. Eric told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him,” investigators wrote, referring to the Valentine's Day incident.

Richins’ attorney, Skye Lazaro, declined to comment on the charges.

In Richins’ book, the boy wonders if his father, who has died, notices his goals at a soccer game, his nerves on the first day of school or the presents he found under a Christmas tree.

“Yes, I am with you,” an angel wing-clad father figure wearing a trucker hat responds.

“I am with you when you scored that goal ... I am with you when you walk the halls ... I'm here and we're together.”

Richins told local media she decided to write “Are you with me?” after her husband unexpectedly died last year, leaving her widowed and raising three boys. She said she looked for materials for children on grieving loved ones and found few resources, so decided to create her own. She planned to write sequels.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

BREAKING

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

It's a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

7:32am

Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head early Sunday and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

6:50am

DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he's innocent

DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he's innocent

6:30am

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in Islamabad

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in Islamabad

9:58pm

Stalled gun bill advances in Texas after new mass shootings

Stalled gun bill advances in Texas after new mass shootings

8:03pm

Rolf Harris told young victim to 'tread carefully'

Rolf Harris told young victim to 'tread carefully'

5:07pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

September 22, 2022

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

October 25, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

24 mins ago

As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

8:31

As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

45 mins ago

Whangārei Boys' had risk assessment plan for 'flood prone' caves

0:55

Whangārei Boys' had risk assessment plan for 'flood prone' caves

7:32am

BREAKING

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

7:24am

'Constant anxiety': Muriwai residents at wit's end amid heavy rain

7:34

'Constant anxiety': Muriwai residents at wit's end amid heavy rain

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6