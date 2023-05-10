Business

rnz.co.nz

Air NZ announces new aircraft, retrofits and bunk bed flights

12:20pm

Air New Zealand will make a multibillion-dollar investment in its fleet, capacity and marketing over the next five years.

The airline announced $3.5 billion would go towards purchasing eight new 787-9 Dreamliners and five Airbus A320neo aircraft, as well as retrofitting the existing fleet. The company announced the changes at the TRENZ conference in Christchurch.

Air NZ will fly 4.5 million passengers on 39 international routes between March and October this year.

Thirty million dollars will be invested in marketing campaigns.

The world-first bunk beds have been confirmed on the Auckland to New York and Chicago routes from 2024. Chief executive Greg Foran said the Skynest would be designed and installed in Aotearoa.

"Our fleet investment, capacity update, and marketing spend represent a significant commitment to New Zealand's tourism industry.

"By investing in new and retrofitted aircraft, adding more seats to our international routes, and increasing our marketing presence in key markets, we're making it even easier for visitors to tick New Zealand off their bucket lists."

The changes would add more seats to their international routes and support local tourism, he said.

The international network has returned to 91% of pre-Covid-19 capacity, while the domestic network is back at pre-Covid-19 levels.

Air NZ's Skynest bunks

Air NZ's Skynest bunks (Source: Air NZ)

Air New Zealand has been negotiating to buy another Boeing 777-300ER, which could add 3000 additional seats per week.

"We're proud to be making this investment in our fleet and in the future of air travel," Foran said. "Investing in new and retrofitted aircraft will help us attract even more premium leisure customers from the Pacific Rim to New Zealand, boosting the growth of our tourism industry."

By Tess Brunton of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTravelTourismBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Air New Zealand takes aim at Aussie travel tax increase

Air New Zealand takes aim at Aussie travel tax increase

Kiwis are set to pay more money when returning home from Australia.

14 mins ago

Pubs allowed to stay open later during Rugby World Cup

Pubs allowed to stay open later during Rugby World Cup

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said that since the tournament is being held in Europe, many of the games will be broadcast outside usual trading hours.

9:58am

Jenny Craig's NZ operations placed into administration

Jenny Craig's NZ operations placed into administration

9:18pm

Wellsford family flooded in for the fourth time since January

Wellsford family flooded in for the fourth time since January

5:45pm

2:22

Calls for more help for app users who buy wrong petrol

Calls for more help for app users who buy wrong petrol

Tue, May 9

5:30

Legal wrangle between NZ's Zuru and Lego back before court

Legal wrangle between NZ's Zuru and Lego back before court

Mon, May 8

2:13

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

Tue, May 2

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Elizabeth Kerekere rules out joining Te Pāti Māori

2:18

Elizabeth Kerekere rules out joining Te Pāti Māori

14 mins ago

Air New Zealand takes aim at Aussie travel tax increase

Air New Zealand takes aim at Aussie travel tax increase

31 mins ago

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

34 mins ago

Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

0:30

Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

52 mins ago

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6