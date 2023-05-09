World
Associated Press

Spain women's race apologises for food processor gift

9:08am
Serb national Ivana Zagorac, right and her twin sister Sladjana Zagorac kiss after Ivana won an amateur women's running race in Madrid, Spain

Serb national Ivana Zagorac, right and her twin sister Sladjana Zagorac kiss after Ivana won an amateur women's running race in Madrid, Spain (Source: Associated Press)

The organisers of a women's running race in Spain apologised after the winner was offered a food processor to take home, sparking accusations of sexism.

The seven-kilometre Carrera de la Mujer (Women's Race) issued a statement on Twitter saying it hadn't considered the kitchen appliance — donated by a sponsor — would have sexist implications.

“We apologise but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits," the statement said. “We regret if any woman felt offended.”

The organisers promised to “take measures” to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Serb national Ivana Zagorac won the race in 24 minutes, 7 seconds, in an amateur event in which 32,000 women participated.

The Madrid race coincided with Spain's Mother's Day, and supports domestic violence and cancer survivors. It is held in other cities across Spain.

The food processor controversy went largely unnoticed until Ángela Rodríguez Pam, Spain's secretary of state for equality, tweeted that the winner had received a food processor and others were given 0% fat products.

“If you win: housewife and if not at least you'll lose weight,” Rodríguez Pam tweeted ironically.

The race has previously featured T-shirts with the slogan: “Today, the girls win!”

WorldUK and EuropeSocial IssuesFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: King Charles gets his groove on at coronation concert

Watch: King Charles gets his groove on at coronation concert

Take That had the royal family rocking at the star-studded event.

12:29pm

0:29

William pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at coronation concert

William pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at coronation concert

Describing the newly-crowned king as his “Pa” after his coronation on Saturday, William also echoed his dad’s pledge to “serve” the public.

12:10pm

William reveals secret pain Charles suffered during coronation

William reveals secret pain Charles suffered during coronation

11:01am

10:49

King Charles 'deeply touched' by coronation celebration

King Charles 'deeply touched' by coronation celebration

Mon, May 8

UK TV panel's 'ignorance' slammed after Tuvalu climate jibes

UK TV panel's 'ignorance' slammed after Tuvalu climate jibes

Mon, May 8

0:15

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing to King at coronation concert

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing to King at coronation concert

Mon, May 8

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Bridge planned to fix crucial slip-ravaged SH25A in Coromandel

3:42

Bridge planned to fix crucial slip-ravaged SH25A in Coromandel

12 mins ago

'We keep going': Andy Murray wins first title since 2019

'We keep going': Andy Murray wins first title since 2019

31 mins ago

Bindi Irwin felt 'isolated', 'scared' before endometriosis diagnosis

Bindi Irwin felt 'isolated', 'scared' before endometriosis diagnosis

50 mins ago

Russia bans jet skis and ride-sharing services ahead of Victory Day

Russia bans jet skis and ride-sharing services ahead of Victory Day

50 mins ago

Transport Minister speaks about plans for major Coromandel road

Transport Minister speaks about plans for major Coromandel road

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6