Russia bans jet skis and ride-sharing services ahead of Victory Day

Russia enacted a major security clampdown before Tuesday’s annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, curbing the use of drones and ride-sharing services in its largest cities — even jet skis on the canals of St. Petersburg — amid its 14-month war with Ukraine.

At least 21 Russian cities cancelled May 9 military parades — the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia — for the first time in years, Russian media said.

Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. It wasn't clear whether their decisions were taken in coordination with the Kremlin.

Last week, Russia — which hasn't witnessed the carnage endured by Ukraine during the invasion — was rattled by ambiguous official reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into the heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.

Media and local officials have blamed other sporadic drone attacks, especially targeting oil depots near the two countries’ border, on the Ukrainian military. Kyiv officials decline to comment on such claims.

The fears of a possible Ukrainian attack appeared real, even though parades will go ahead in Russia’s largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg. But the use of drones has been banned in both cities before Victory Day.

In St. Petersburg, often referred to as "Venice of the north” for its network of rivers and canals, using jet skis in certain parts of the city is prohibited through Wednesday. In the Russian capital, car-sharing services have been temporarily barred from the city centre — drivers won't be able to start or finish rides there – amid preparations for the traditional Red Square parade.

May 9 is normally a bank holiday in Ukraine, too, but not this year, because of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today he had sent a draft bill to parliament proposing a Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II on May 8, and a Day of Europe on May 9, further distancing Kyiv from Moscow.

Zelensky equated Russia’s goals in Ukraine to those of the Nazis. “Unfortunately, evil has returned,” Zelensky said on Telegram. “Although now it is another aggressor, the goal is the same — enslavement or destruction.”