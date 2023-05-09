World
AAP

Rolf Harris told young victim to 'tread carefully'

5:07pm
Australian-born Harris was a family favourite in the United Kingdom for decades before he was convicted in June 2014 of 12 indecent assaults.

Australian-born Harris was a family favourite in the United Kingdom for decades before he was convicted in June 2014 of 12 indecent assaults. (Source: Getty)

Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris warned his daughter's friend who he was abusing to "tread carefully" because he was powerful and had money, according to a new British documentary.

Australian-born Harris was a family favourite in the United Kingdom for decades before he was convicted in June 2014 of 12 indecent assaults, which included a catalogue of abuse against his daughter's friend over 16 years.

The victim has given permission for the impact of her abuse to be told through her psychotherapist Chip Somers in new ITVX series Rolf Harris: Hiding In Plain Sight which documents the rise and fall of the TV host, entertainer and artist.

The two-part documentary will hear how the woman went to Somers in the late 1990s for help with an alcohol problem before it "became apparent that there was a huge secret that she was holding on to".

Somers explains: "She told me she had been sexually abused by Rolf Harris from the age of 13, and this went on for a number of years.

"Her choice was to not say anything about it, but it caused her a lot of trauma and was instrumental in causing her to misuse alcohol as a way of anaesthetising that trauma ... a momentary respite from having to carry that burden all the time."

As her relationship with Harris became more intimate, Somers says Harris was clear in his message to her: "She is also quite clearly told, 'This is something that you cannot talk about. Do not tell anybody about this. This is our little secret. I am a powerful person, I have money, so tread carefully'."

The psychotherapist added: "She was having to carry this incredible secret, this incredible burden, this incredible sense of guilt and disgust and hatred of what is happening to her.

"Trauma thrives in darkness and Rolf Harris made quite sure that she was shrouded in darkness."

The program will also feature alleged victims Suzi Dent and Karen Gardner, who waived their right to anonymity.

In the first episode, Australian makeup artist Dent alleges Harris sexually assaulted her when she was 23 and working on a program he appeared on in 1985.

Gardner alleges she was assaulted three times in plain sight within 35 minutes at the age of 16, when she was carrying Harris' bag on the set of Star Games in Cambridge in 1978.

Gardner says: "He said to me, 'You're irresistible'. I was 16. He was 48. He was 10 years older than my dad."

Harris was acquitted of assaulting Gardner after the jury could not reach a verdict at two trials, and Dent's allegations of assault were not tried in court because they occurred outside the UK.

Harris, now 93, was convicted at London's Southwark Crown Court in June 2014 of 12 indecent assaults.

These included one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their early teens, and a catalogue of abuse against his daughter's friend over 16 years.

Following his conviction, Harris was stripped of his CBE, which he received after painting the Queen's 80th birthday portrait.

In May 2017 he was formally cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied.

Later the same year, one of the 12 indecent assault convictions was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

Michel Elias Germani initially told police he and a staff member were threatened by two men who visited the Sydney store earlier this year.

3:13pm

Army reportedly discharged Texas mall gunman over mental health

Army reportedly discharged Texas mall gunman over mental health

He also had a patch on his chest when police killed him that read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase Right Wing Death Squad.

3:12pm

Three children among victims of Texas mall shooting

Three children among victims of Texas mall shooting

1:46pm

John Farnham recovering after chest infection scare

John Farnham recovering after chest infection scare

12:29pm

Woman survives on wine while stranded for 5 days in Australian bush

Woman survives on wine while stranded for 5 days in Australian bush

11:24am

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

7:58am

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

6:58pm

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

June 9, 2022

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

May 26, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Repeated SH1 closures between Auckland, Northland 'disappointing'

0:45

Repeated SH1 closures between Auckland, Northland 'disappointing'

7 mins ago

Search suspended for Whangārei student missing from caving trip

0:29

Search suspended for Whangārei student missing from caving trip

9 mins ago

'Ridiculous' - Joe Moody on Wayne Smith's 'boring maul' comments

'Ridiculous' - Joe Moody on Wayne Smith's 'boring maul' comments

12 mins ago

LIVE: Motorists advised to avoid unnecessary travel in Akl, Nld

1:13

LIVE: Motorists advised to avoid unnecessary travel in Akl, Nld

32 mins ago

Wellsford family flooded in for the fourth time since January

2:22

Wellsford family flooded in for the fourth time since January

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6