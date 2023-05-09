New Zealand

Repeated SH1 closures between Auckland, Northland 'disappointing'

6:14pm
A slip on SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills created following the Auckland Anniversary floods. The road was later affected by a further slip amid Cyclone Gabrielle.

A slip on SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills created following the Auckland Anniversary floods. The road was later affected by a further slip amid Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

Northland Mayoral Forum chair Vince Cocurullo says today’s closure of State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns just nine days after re-opening highlights yet again the need for decent government roading investment.

Cocurullo said it was important in terms of safety that roads were closed when they needed to be.

“However, the fact that the road is closed just nine days after being reopening is highly disappointing for Northland,” Cocurullo said.

Three thousand people from around New Zealand and overseas would start to head north for the International Rally of Whangārei that was happening this weekend.

The closure would add extra time to their travels into the region.

Cocurullo said there had been a lack of investment into roading.

Maintenance work had been done. But proper investment in the Northland expressway from Auckland to the North was needed. SH1 through Dome Valley has also been closed by slips today.

“We need a good solid road,” Cocurullo said.

Flooding in the Whakapara region, north of Whangarei.

Flooding in the Whakapara region, north of Whangarei. (Source: Daniel Keyzer)

The alternate Brynderwyns light vehicle detour into and out of Northland via the eastern Cove Rd has also been closed due to surface flooding. The current Paparoa-Oakleigh Road detour was accessible, but caution was required with a reduced speed limit is in place.

Cocurullo said the forum’s call included more funding for these increasingly damaged alternate routes used when the Brynderwyns were closed.

About 40 drivers and their teams from around the world are expected to travel roads around rural Whangārei over the weekend in the International Rally of Whangārei.

The event opens in the city centre on Friday evening, travelling north-eastern Whangarei through areas including Helena Bay and Towai area. The cars will be at the city’s Pohe Island on Saturday night. On Sunday they will travel the roads round the back roads to Whangārei district’s south-west including Tangihuas, Waiotira and Waipū.

Flooding on SH1 near Whangarei.

Flooding on SH1 near Whangarei. (Source: 1News)

Waka Kotahi has advised people to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they head out as the situation is changing rapidly.

A MetService meteorologist has described the rainfall dousing parts of Northland today as “astounding”.

Multiple portions of State Highway 10 were closed in the Far North today.

Meteorologist Andrew James said Kaikohe, the wettest place in Northland in the 12 hours to 2pm today, recorded 104.8mm of rain — more than 40mm of which fell in a single hour to 11am. Generally, anything over 6mm in an hour was regarded as heavy, so 40mm per hour was “astounding”.

'Torrential’ was the term officially used to describe rain of that intensity.

During the same 12-hour period to 2pm many parts of Northland experienced rain of more than 20mm/hr.

In the 12 hours to 2pm Whangārei recorded 78.6mm, Kerikeri 71.2mm, Cape Reinga 54.0mm and Dargaville just shy of 50mm.

Today’s rain just added to what had already been an exceptionally wet year, James said.

In just the first nine days of this month Kaikohe had recorded 360mm, well above the 138mm average for the entire month.

By Susan Botting, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

