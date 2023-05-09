Politics
AAP

New Zealand's finances worsen, budget deficit looms

9:37pm
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (Source: 1News)

As Australia banks its first surplus in 15 years, New Zealand's pathway back to black appears to have been washed away by storms.

Treasury posted updated financial statements on Tuesday that show a worsening fiscal outlook.

In the nine months to March, Treasury has recorded a deficit of $3.4 billion, almost $2.5 billion worse than predicted in December.

Revenue has fallen away, with a $2.3 billion shortfall in GST revenue and business and income tax.

The Government must also grapple with repairs following two huge weather events over summer: flooding in Auckland and Cyclone Gabrielle, which come with a multi-billion dollar price tag.

At the last budgetary update in December, NZ was in touching distance of a surplus, with a projected deficit of just $461 million in 2024.

That could be as close as it comes to a surplus, which would have boosted the Government in an election year.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson wouldn't be drawn on the budget's bottom line so close its delivery on May 18.

"Clearly, economic activity based on the Treasury statements is slowing. We can see that," he said from Parliament.

"We've been forecasting and predicting that for some time. On top of that, we have to deal with the North Island weather events with the cyclone and the and the flooding.

"All of those will be impacting on the Government's books, but I'll have more to say about that soon."

National leader Christopher Luxon called the crown accounts "alarming", drawing a contrast with the expected $4.2 billion surplus to be booked by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday night.

"Seeing a softening of the New Zealand economy at a time when we actually see some strength building in Australia with their budget day," he said.

Robertson, usually fond of healthy trans-Tasman fiscal rivalry, said "not going to turn (the budget) into that kind of competition".

"Both New Zealand and Australia have done well over recent years and getting through Covid and being able to continue with a resilient economy and resilient government set of books," he said.

"It's inevitable that the Government's books will be affected as the economy cools. We are doing our bit to restrain spending and responsibly manage our finances.

"The upcoming budget has required tough choices as we respond to the deteriorating economic conditions."

In brighter news, NZ's net debt has fallen to $72.8 billion, or 19.1% of GDP.

The shrinking debt has been attributed to "favourable movements in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities", including the NZ Super Fund.

New ZealandPersonal FinanceEconomyPoliticsBudget 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Not a 'speech': Whaitiri's personal explanation cut short

Not a 'speech': Whaitiri's personal explanation cut short

It followed Te Pāti Māori's co-leaders - Meka Whaitiri's new colleagues - being kicked out of the House.

4:31pm

2:17

Te Pāti Māori leaders booted from House amid Whaitiri welcome

Te Pāti Māori leaders booted from House amid Whaitiri welcome

Whaitiri returned to Parliament today after last week's bombshell announcement she was quitting Labour, where she was a minister outside Cabinet.

2:54pm

2:17

Whaitiri says now in a party that 'doesn't censor wāhine Māori'

Whaitiri says now in a party that 'doesn't censor wāhine Māori'

2:03pm

'Ultimately my fault': Minister Jackson on delayed OIAs

'Ultimately my fault': Minister Jackson on delayed OIAs

1:28pm

'Absolutely I feel heard': Labour Māori MPs on Whaitiri comments

'Absolutely I feel heard': Labour Māori MPs on Whaitiri comments

1:10pm

10:47

Governor-General says lessons learnt after Goff's tikanga blunder

Governor-General says lessons learnt after Goff's tikanga blunder

12:47pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

September 22, 2022

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

October 25, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Latest

Popular

9:58pm

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in Islamabad

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in Islamabad

9:55pm

NRL voices support for Indigenous Voice referendum

NRL voices support for Indigenous Voice referendum

9:37pm

New Zealand's finances worsen, budget deficit looms

New Zealand's finances worsen, budget deficit looms

9:18pm

Jenny Craig's NZ operations placed into administration

Jenny Craig's NZ operations placed into administration

8:56pm

Gang members showed up to party where teen was shot dead, court hears

2:00

Gang members showed up to party where teen was shot dead, court hears

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6