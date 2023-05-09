Sport
Associated Press

MLB pitcher takes 170km/h drive to the face

33 mins ago

Kansas City Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list with what was classified as “head fractures” after taking a 170km/h line drive off the right side of his face.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Yarbrough has three non-displaced fractures in different spots around his right eye.

“He's stable, improving,” Quatraro said. “He never lost consciousness. He's very aware of what's going on around him. We don't think at this time will require surgery. He's getting further testing and we'll have a better idea (of his prognosis) in the next 24 hours.”

Quatraro was one of several Royals who stopped by the hospital after the game against the Athletics.

“If you weren't looking at him, the conversations were totally normal," Quatraro said, "you wouldn't know anything was going on.”

Athletics' first baseman Ryan Noda lined the ball back up the middle in the sixth inning Sunday. It caromed off Yarbrough's head and bounced back to catcher Salvador Perez, who easily threw out Noda at first base. Quatraro said that Noda reached out to Yarbrough via social media.

“Out on the mound at the time, what he said was, ‘I think I’m done. My head is ringing,'” Quatraro said. “That makes perfect sense.

"We're going to have a lot better idea in the next day or so. If you think about broken bones that don't require surgery, they heal within four to six weeks. But that's just for those bones. He has to have activity and those types of things.”

Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Natalie Portman wants her football club to play Ryan Reynolds' team

Natalie Portman wants her football club to play Ryan Reynolds' team

The Oscar-winning actress is one of the co-owners of Angel City Football Club in Los Angeles.

Sat, May 6

'I can finally race' - Kiwi cyclist escapes nightmare team

'I can finally race' - Kiwi cyclist escapes nightmare team

Michaela Drummond said she's shed "tears of absolute joy" after managing to transfer out of the effectively-defunct Zaaf Spanish professional cycling team.

Sat, May 6

Otago Uni novice rowers take first season to a whole new level

Otago Uni novice rowers take first season to a whole new level

Sat, May 6

2:06

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

Fri, May 5

2:25

Zoe Hobbs to line up against star sprinters in Doha

Zoe Hobbs to line up against star sprinters in Doha

Fri, May 5

Kiwi Olympians chasing unique triple crown in Rotorua

Kiwi Olympians chasing unique triple crown in Rotorua

Fri, May 5

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

6:58pm

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

June 9, 2022

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

May 26, 2022

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

LIVE: Risk of further Auckland downpours around rush hour - MetService

1:13

LIVE: Risk of further Auckland downpours around rush hour - MetService

10 mins ago

Secondary teachers spend morning protesting MoE pay offer

2:05

Secondary teachers spend morning protesting MoE pay offer

32 mins ago

Whaitiri says now in a party that 'doesn't censor wāhine Māori'

Whaitiri says now in a party that 'doesn't censor wāhine Māori'

33 mins ago

MLB pitcher takes 170km/h drive to the face

0:16

MLB pitcher takes 170km/h drive to the face

44 mins ago

Full video: Emergency management, MetService give latest weather update

Full video: Emergency management, MetService give latest weather update

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6