World
AAP

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

3:13pm
Jewellery (file picture).

Jewellery (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A luxury jeweller has been charged with orchestrating an elaborate armed robbery at his Sydney CBD store in a bid to defraud his insurer.

Michel Elias Germani initially told police he and a staff member were threatened by two men who visited the Germani Jewellery store earlier this year.

The 65-year-old said one of the men threatened the woman with a knife while the other man demanded access to a safe shortly after 6.30pm on January 19.

Both staff members were allegedly restrained before the two men fled the George St store.

Investigators allege the robbery was a scam orchestrated by Germani in an attempt to defraud his insurance company.

The jeweller was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated robbery and depriving a person of their liberty, attempting to dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception, publishing false or misleading material to obtain property, and participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.

Germani faced Downing Centre Local Court today where police alleged he was involved in "planning and co-ordinating the robbery and attempted to defraud an insurance company".

He made no application for bail and was ordered to reappear in court for a bail review on Thursday.

The Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Ingestre also arrested another two men over the robbery.

A 37-year-old man was arrested last month and charged and remains before the courts, police said.

A 57-year-old man was later arrested in Homebush West on April 22 and charged with aggravated robbery and depriving a person of liberty, and participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.

He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Local Court on April 23 where he was formally refused bail to next appear at Downing Centre Local Court on June 29.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Army reportedly discharged Texas mall gunman over mental health

Army reportedly discharged Texas mall gunman over mental health

He also had a patch on his chest when police killed him that read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase Right Wing Death Squad.

3:12pm

Three children among victims of Texas mall shooting

Three children among victims of Texas mall shooting

A pair of primary school sisters were remembered by their principal as “the kindest, most thoughtful students with smiles that could light up any room”.

1:46pm

John Farnham recovering after chest infection scare

John Farnham recovering after chest infection scare

12:29pm

Woman survives on wine while stranded for 5 days in Australian bush

Woman survives on wine while stranded for 5 days in Australian bush

11:24am

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

7:58am

Hayne victim living 'never ending nightmare' ahead of his sentence

Hayne victim living 'never ending nightmare' ahead of his sentence

Mon, May 8

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

6:58pm

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

June 9, 2022

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

May 26, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Videos: Wave of destruction as floods batter Auckland, Northland

0:45

Videos: Wave of destruction as floods batter Auckland, Northland

6 mins ago

LIVE: Fire crews kept busy with nearly 300 jobs so far in Akl, Nld

1:13

LIVE: Fire crews kept busy with nearly 300 jobs so far in Akl, Nld

34 mins ago

Covid-19 text scam: What you need to know

Covid-19 text scam: What you need to know

3:19pm

Webster on under-fire NRL officials: 'They're doing a great job'

Webster on under-fire NRL officials: 'They're doing a great job'

3:13pm

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6