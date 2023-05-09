LIVE: Emergency mobile alert issued by Auckland Civil Defence

Follow 1News' live updates as torrential rain again hits parts of New Zealand. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

What you need to know:

MetService has issued weather warnings and watches for many parts of the North Island

The top and west of the South Island is also in the firing line

Parts of Auckland and Northland are flooding

Live updates:

12.28pm: A park completely underwater in Auckland's Northcote. The last time it was like this was the Anniversary Floods.

Park flooded in Northcote. (Source: Jeni Brodie)

Another park underwater on the North Shore, this one is Becroft Park.

Becroft Park in North Shore, Auckland. (Source: Peter Dennis)

12.24pm: It's becoming harder to travel around Auckland as State Highway 1 floods.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 12:15PM

Northbound lanes on #SH1 between Esmonde Rd and Northcote Rd are flooded. Please delay your journey or use alternative route. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Pdre8ljiDu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 9, 2023

12.22pm: Video of a manhole cover struggling to cope in Auckland's CBD.

12.16pm: Auckland Emergency Management has issued an emergency mobile alert.

Emergency phone alert. (Source: 1News)

12.06pm: Latest update from police as a student is unaccounted for at a cave system in Whangārei where students were on a trip.

"One person is unaccounted for following an incident at the Abbey Caves.

"A group of high school students have been doing an exercise at the Abbey Caves on Abbey Caves Road, Whangārei, this morning," Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander said.

"Around 10.35am it was reported the group was in difficulty. A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for.

"We have Police Search and Rescue and USAR crews responding to the area.

"The incident is still very much developing and we will provide further updates as they become available. Our thoughts are with the whanau of the missing child, as well as all those involved in the group outing and the school.

Map of Abbey Caves location. (Source: 1News)

"Police continue to advise the public to pay close attention to weather forecasts and emergency management updates given the current weather conditions across the district."

11.57am: The latest thunderstorm warning for Auckland.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/naJLKnUtAa pic.twitter.com/3VEaKKkMJv — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 8, 2023

11.55am: The scene at a Devonport car park this morning on Auckland's North Shore.

The New World supermarket carpark in Devonport, Auckland is flooded. (Source: Supplied)

11.50am: More from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

There are reports of flooding in West and North Auckland. I’m urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of @AucklandCDEM. — Mayor Wayne Brown (@MayorWayneBrown) May 8, 2023

11.48am: The system is moving through earlier and faster than expected according to MetService.

RADAR UPDATE 11:32am

Heaviest rain shows in light blue and Red on this image. The system is moving southeast.



We have 🔴RED Severe Thunderstorm warnings in place for parts of Auckland and Northland for torrential rain 🌧 happening NOW. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/G5jZgpj0Gx — MetService (@MetService) May 8, 2023

11.37am: More updates on the rescue unfolding at Abbey Caves in Whangārei:

"Police are in attendance at an incident on Abbey Caves Road, Whangārei, where it was reported a group was in difficulty. At this stage, police are assisting where required," police said in a statement.

"At 10.41am this morning, Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to a rescue incident in Whangārei. We have three Fire and Emergency crews dispatched to the incident," FENZ said.

Concerned parents have been posting on social media as a Whangārei Boys' High School trip is reportedly taking place there this morning.

11.36am: More pics from flooding in West Auckland around the evacuated primary school.

Flooding near Sunnyvale in West Auckland on May 9 (Source: 1News)

Flood water in the West Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale on May 9 (Source: 1News)

11.33am: The Auckland Council emergency management chair told 1News an emergency phone alert will be sent out in the next 15 minutes over the floods.

11.30am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has given an update:

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is in Sydney for a meeting with Auckland Light Rail and engineering firm Arup to explore options for Auckland.

Mayor Brown has been briefed on the developing situation in Auckland and is in regular telephone contact with Auckland Emergency Management and the Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. If required, he will delegate powers to Deputy Mayor Simpson as necessary.

There are reports of flooding in West and North Auckland. Mayor Brown is urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of Auckland Emergency Management.

He is urging AEM and Auckland Transport to provide frequent, clear communication.

11.27am: Waka Kotahi says there are "multiple crashes" on Auckland's motorways.

"Consider delaying your journey or take extra care. Please do not drive into flooded sections of road."

Expect delays on the Western Line, due to flooding at certain stations. Western Line services will operate between Britomart & New Lynn & between Henderson and Swanson. No services are running between New Lynn & Henderson. Alternative transport is being arranged. pic.twitter.com/7VVCAthi6S — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 8, 2023

11.25am: It's a similar situation in Auckland CBD right now as the rain buckets down.

Kaikohe, Northland received 29 mm of rain in 30 minutes.



That's about 1 mm per minute. pic.twitter.com/izYewLiF4J — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 8, 2023

11.18am: A 1News reporter driving through Wellsford, north of Auckland, says the roads are starting to flood and slips have been sighted.

11.10am: New severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland area. Looks like there will be plenty more to come unfortunately.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/1WVAQ91TbL pic.twitter.com/Ffk789ezKy — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 8, 2023

11.05am: Emergency services including St John and Fire and Emergency NZ are currently at a callout at Abbey Caves in Whangārei.

Locals in the area told 1News it is raining "really heavily" there right now.

Abbey Caves are described as a reserve that "features dramatic limestone outcrops, sink holes and three significant caves."

11am: Very heavy rainfall being recorded in Auckland right now.

The risk for flooding will be elevated over the next couple of hours (at least) in the Auckland region as 'training' occurs - or heavy rain repeatedly falling over the same area.



Rainfall rates of at least 45 mm per hour have been observed. pic.twitter.com/QxvAd5CdDm — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 8, 2023

10.50am: A school in West Auckland has asked parents to come and collect their kids as flooding hits the area:

"Kia ora whānau, Ribblesdale Road is flooding. We need to close the school.

Please come and collect your children. Thank you."

The school in question is Sunnyvale Primary School.

Ribblesdale Road near Sunnyvale School. (Source: 1News)

Car driving through puddle near Sunnyvale School. (Source: 1News)

10.45am:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/G6PLtMJf42 pic.twitter.com/H0X6YWLE3l — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 8, 2023

Background

The incoming storm and wild weather is "more than just a cold snap", according to MetService's John Law.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Law said the worst of the wild weather is expected to hit the country today and tomorrow.

"Today we're looking at those parts on the northern and western parts, New Zealand's seeing some of the heaviest rainfall and in the mix is some thunderstorms as well, especially for places like Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel.

"Some really intense bursts of rainfall, some heavy bursts of rain as it comes through, we are going to find more thunderstorms as it comes through this afternoon."

Law said floods and slips are also possible due to heavy rainfall in areas that are already very damp.

"We've got really wet ground, this has been a wet story so far in May and as the rain comes in its got nowhere to go so it may well cause things like some localised flooding and it may well cause some slips, particularly in those areas that are already very vulnerable.

"If you're out and about driving in these conditions as well, especially when heavy showers and thunderstorms come through, it will make things a little bit trickier so just take that extra bit of care when you're out in that rain this afternoon."

He said it's definitely worth keeping up to date with thunderstorm warnings and watches along with the rain radars.

Click here for the latest MetService warnings.