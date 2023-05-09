LIVE: Emergency mobile alert issued by Auckland Civil Defence

Follow 1News' live updates as torrential rain again hits parts of New Zealand. Refresh the page for the latest updates.
What you need to know:
- MetService has issued weather warnings and watches for many parts of the North Island
- The top and west of the South Island is also in the firing line
- Parts of Auckland and Northland are flooding
Live updates:
12.28pm: A park completely underwater in Auckland's Northcote. The last time it was like this was the Anniversary Floods.
Another park underwater on the North Shore, this one is Becroft Park.
12.24pm: It's becoming harder to travel around Auckland as State Highway 1 floods.
12.22pm: Video of a manhole cover struggling to cope in Auckland's CBD.
12.16pm: Auckland Emergency Management has issued an emergency mobile alert.
12.06pm: Latest update from police as a student is unaccounted for at a cave system in Whangārei where students were on a trip.
"One person is unaccounted for following an incident at the Abbey Caves.
"A group of high school students have been doing an exercise at the Abbey Caves on Abbey Caves Road, Whangārei, this morning," Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander said.
"Around 10.35am it was reported the group was in difficulty. A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for.
"We have Police Search and Rescue and USAR crews responding to the area.
"The incident is still very much developing and we will provide further updates as they become available. Our thoughts are with the whanau of the missing child, as well as all those involved in the group outing and the school.
"Police continue to advise the public to pay close attention to weather forecasts and emergency management updates given the current weather conditions across the district."
11.57am: The latest thunderstorm warning for Auckland.
11.55am: The scene at a Devonport car park this morning on Auckland's North Shore.
11.50am: More from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.
11.48am: The system is moving through earlier and faster than expected according to MetService.
11.37am: More updates on the rescue unfolding at Abbey Caves in Whangārei:
"Police are in attendance at an incident on Abbey Caves Road, Whangārei, where it was reported a group was in difficulty. At this stage, police are assisting where required," police said in a statement.
"At 10.41am this morning, Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to a rescue incident in Whangārei. We have three Fire and Emergency crews dispatched to the incident," FENZ said.
Concerned parents have been posting on social media as a Whangārei Boys' High School trip is reportedly taking place there this morning.
11.36am: More pics from flooding in West Auckland around the evacuated primary school.
11.33am: The Auckland Council emergency management chair told 1News an emergency phone alert will be sent out in the next 15 minutes over the floods.
11.30am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has given an update:
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is in Sydney for a meeting with Auckland Light Rail and engineering firm Arup to explore options for Auckland.
Mayor Brown has been briefed on the developing situation in Auckland and is in regular telephone contact with Auckland Emergency Management and the Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. If required, he will delegate powers to Deputy Mayor Simpson as necessary.
There are reports of flooding in West and North Auckland. Mayor Brown is urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of Auckland Emergency Management.
He is urging AEM and Auckland Transport to provide frequent, clear communication.
11.27am: Waka Kotahi says there are "multiple crashes" on Auckland's motorways.
"Consider delaying your journey or take extra care. Please do not drive into flooded sections of road."
11.25am: It's a similar situation in Auckland CBD right now as the rain buckets down.
11.18am: A 1News reporter driving through Wellsford, north of Auckland, says the roads are starting to flood and slips have been sighted.
11.10am: New severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland area. Looks like there will be plenty more to come unfortunately.
11.05am: Emergency services including St John and Fire and Emergency NZ are currently at a callout at Abbey Caves in Whangārei.
Locals in the area told 1News it is raining "really heavily" there right now.
Abbey Caves are described as a reserve that "features dramatic limestone outcrops, sink holes and three significant caves."
11am: Very heavy rainfall being recorded in Auckland right now.
10.50am: A school in West Auckland has asked parents to come and collect their kids as flooding hits the area:
"Kia ora whānau, Ribblesdale Road is flooding. We need to close the school.
Please come and collect your children. Thank you."
The school in question is Sunnyvale Primary School.
10.45am:
Background
The incoming storm and wild weather is "more than just a cold snap", according to MetService's John Law.
Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Law said the worst of the wild weather is expected to hit the country today and tomorrow.
"Today we're looking at those parts on the northern and western parts, New Zealand's seeing some of the heaviest rainfall and in the mix is some thunderstorms as well, especially for places like Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel.
"Some really intense bursts of rainfall, some heavy bursts of rain as it comes through, we are going to find more thunderstorms as it comes through this afternoon."
Law said floods and slips are also possible due to heavy rainfall in areas that are already very damp.
"We've got really wet ground, this has been a wet story so far in May and as the rain comes in its got nowhere to go so it may well cause things like some localised flooding and it may well cause some slips, particularly in those areas that are already very vulnerable.
"If you're out and about driving in these conditions as well, especially when heavy showers and thunderstorms come through, it will make things a little bit trickier so just take that extra bit of care when you're out in that rain this afternoon."
He said it's definitely worth keeping up to date with thunderstorm warnings and watches along with the rain radars.
