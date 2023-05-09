Health
AAP

John Farnham recovering after chest infection scare

12:29pm
John Farnham

John Farnham (Source: Getty)

Legendary singer John Farnham is recovering after being hospitalised for a chest infection.

The 73-year-old came down with the infection just months after he had surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his mouth.

"We're pleased to say that John made a full recovery from a recent chest infection in late March which required hospitalisation," the singer's family said in a statement late on Monday.

"He is now comfortable and continues to receive ongoing treatment and rehabilitation care."

His wife Jill, along with sons Rob and James, thanked the entertainer's medical team and thousands of fans who sent messages.

Farnham underwent a 12-hour operation in August to remove mouth cancer.

He shot to fame in 1986 with his album Whispering Jack, which produced one of the nation's best-known anthems, You're the Voice.

