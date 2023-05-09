World
Associated Press

Army reportedly discharged Texas mall gunman over mental health

3:12pm
People mourn at scene of Texas mall shooting,

People mourn at scene of Texas mall shooting, (Source: Associated Press)

The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall was discharged from the Army in 2008 because of mental health issues and apparently had been working as a security guard, according to neighbours and an Army official.

Authorities today were trying to piece together what led to the attack Saturday in Allen, which ended when police shot and killed the suspected gunman, who was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Garcia joined the Army in 2008 but was terminated three months later without completing his initial training, said US Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan, who added that the Army doesn't disclose the reason for any soldier's discharge.

According to an Army official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues, though, Garcia was kicked out of the Army due to mental health issues.

Federal officials are looking into whether Garcia expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned that the investigation is in its early stages.

Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts that they believe Garcia used, as well as posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Garcia also had a patch on his chest when police killed him that read “RWDS,” an acronym for the phrase Right Wing Death Squad, which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, the official said.

In addition to reviewing social media posts, federal agents have interviewed family members and associates of Garcia to ask about his ideological beliefs, the official said. Investigators are also reviewing financial records, other online posts they believe Garcia made and other electronic media, according to the official.

The attack happened at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping centre about 40 kilometres north of downtown Dallas. At least one witness said he saw what appeared to be someone in a security guard’s uniform among the dead. Another said the suspected gunman appeared to be wearing all black.

On the Dallas block where Garcia had been living at a family home until recently, neighbours said Garcia apparently worked as a security guard and that they would sometimes see him wearing his dark-coloured work uniform.

None of the neighbours knew where Garcia worked, and the company that manages the mall where the attack happened didn't immediately reply to a Monday phone message or email seeking further information, including if Garcia had worked there.

Neighbours also said that after the attack, authorities pored over the home where Garcia had lived.

A woman who lives next door to the home said she didn't know her neighbours well, but knew them to be “very polite, very nice people”. The woman, who would only identify herself as Julie, said Garcia was always friendly, waving and honking his horn.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey declined to answer questions Sunday evening, saying of the investigation, “we actually don’t have a lot”.

A law enforcement official said investigators have been searching a Dallas motel where Garcia had been staying in the runup to the attack. The official said police also found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was killed, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.

Amid protests Monday at the Texas Capitol for stricter gun control, two Republicans sided with Democrats to advance a bill that would raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, though the measure has little or no chance of actually becoming law.

The shooting was the latest attack to contribute to the unprecedented pace of mass killings this year in the US. Just over a week before, five people were fatally shot in Cleveland, Texas, after a neighbour asked a man to stop firing his weapon while a baby slept, authorities said.

This year has seen an average of about one mass killing per week, according to a database maintained by the AP and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

Information about Garcia emerged as the community mourned the dead and awaited word on the seven people who were wounded. Authorities have not publicly identified those who were killed.

Medical City Healthcare said today it was treating six patients at three of its hospitals: Three were in critical condition, two were in fair condition and one was in good condition at a children’s hospital. Police said a seventh wounded person was taken to a different hospital.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

Michel Elias Germani initially told police he and a staff member were threatened by two men who visited the Sydney store earlier this year.

3:13pm

Three children among victims of Texas mall shooting

Three children among victims of Texas mall shooting

A pair of primary school sisters were remembered by their principal as “the kindest, most thoughtful students with smiles that could light up any room”.

1:46pm

As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening

As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening

11:59am

Teen dies after being trapped in sand hole at US beach

Teen dies after being trapped in sand hole at US beach

8:18am

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

7:58am

Hayne victim living 'never ending nightmare' ahead of his sentence

Hayne victim living 'never ending nightmare' ahead of his sentence

Mon, May 8

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

6:58pm

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

May 26, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Some US schools start later to improve kids' mental health

Some US schools start later to improve kids' mental health

Mon, May 8

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Videos: Wave of destruction as floods batter Auckland, Northland

0:45

Videos: Wave of destruction as floods batter Auckland, Northland

5 mins ago

LIVE: Fire crews kept busy with nearly 300 jobs so far in Akl, Nld

1:13

LIVE: Fire crews kept busy with nearly 300 jobs so far in Akl, Nld

33 mins ago

Covid-19 text scam: What you need to know

Covid-19 text scam: What you need to know

3:19pm

Webster on under-fire NRL officials: 'They're doing a great job'

Webster on under-fire NRL officials: 'They're doing a great job'

3:13pm

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

Luxury jeweller charged with faking heist for insurance

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6