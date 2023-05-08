Warning of 'intense' rain, thunderstorms set to strike NZ

MetService is warning of more "intense bursts" of rain, high winds and thunderstorms across much of the country, including areas already sodden by recent rain.

The warm, wet weather of the past week has moved west but is due back across the country on Tuesday, bringing more heavy rain to northern and western areas as it tracks slowly to the east.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Auckland, Northland, Coromandel, Great Barrier, Mount Taranaki, Tasman, Westland, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes, the rivers around and south of Arthur's Pass, and Fiordland (north of Doubtful Sound).

Heavy rain watches are in place for North Taranaki, Marlborough, Buller, and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

A look at what's to come this week



This infra-red satellite image from 7.30am shows the rain band to the west of the country intensifying - this will move back across NZ on Tuesday



A low off the coast of Australia and a cold front southwest of NZ will reach us on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/wDM8A41o6a — MetService (@MetService) May 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

MetService communications meteorologist John Law told Morning Report the weather system was likely to affect the many of the same areas which had already seen a lot of rain in recent days.

The West Coast could see another 300mm of rain, over the next day or so, he warned, but Nelson, Tasman and possibly even parts of the Bay of Plenty could also be hit again.

"That's a fairly huge amount of rainfall on top of what we've seen in the last few days."

The weather meant there was risk of surface flooding and possibly more slips in some areas, he said.

Heavy rain will affect the west of the South Island.



Amounts will approach & exceed 300 mm about the ranges. Most of which falling over about 36 hours.



The combination of rain from last week plus this rainfall will increase the risk for flooding & slips.



Purple (🟣) = 200+ mm. pic.twitter.com/rTcIpFSxuz — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 7, 2023

"There could be some thunderstorms mixed in with it as well, so some pretty intense and heavy bursts of rain coming through."

Law said the current weather was being driven by sub-tropical air being dragged in from the north but a cold snap was predicted later in the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've been so warm over the last week or so ... we've had really mild temperatures the last few weeks or so, however things are changing."

He said once the current system pulled away to the east, the winds would change from a northerly to a southerly which would drop temperatures across the country, possibly bringing snowfall to some higher South Island altitudes.

There would be "a real contrast in those temperatures at the start of the week, compared to the end", he said.

rnz.co.nz