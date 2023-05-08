World
Associated Press

Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

4:51pm
Rescuers on a boat search after a tourist boat capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala.

Rescuers on a boat search after a tourist boat capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala. (Source: Associated Press)

A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off a beach in southern India today, and more than 22 people including children died, officials said.

Police officer Abdul Nazar said the rescue teams were expecting to recover more bodies from inside the boat. He said authorities were investigating what caused the tourist boat to overturn near Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district.

The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in critical condition were admitted to a hospital.

The state's chief minister, who will visit the area Monday, tweeted his condolences to the victims' families and urged the district's authorities to oversee the rescue.

Today has been declared a day of official mourning, PTI reported, quoting a government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the loss of lives” and announced compensation to the victims' families in a tweet.

Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment.

In September 2020, 12 people drowned when a sightseeing boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people died when a boat capsized in the same region.

WorldAsiaAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Scorpion stings woman mid-flight in India

Scorpion stings woman mid-flight in India

The woman was treated onboard and taken to hospital after landing.

10:39am

Miss Universe finalist dies in horse riding accident, aged 23

Miss Universe finalist dies in horse riding accident, aged 23

Sienna Weir passed away on Thursday, after she was involved in a horse riding accident at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia.

Sun, May 7

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 women

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 women

Thu, May 4

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

Wed, May 3

0:20

At least 6 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois

At least 6 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois

Tue, May 2

0:27

NYC partly shutters 4 parking garages after deadly collapse

NYC partly shutters 4 parking garages after deadly collapse

Sun, Apr 30

0:26

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Michael Hill Jeweller takes action after smash and grab spree

Michael Hill Jeweller takes action after smash and grab spree

4:59pm

Kiri Allan speech took aim at RNZ's treatment of Māori reporters

Kiri Allan speech took aim at RNZ's treatment of Māori reporters

4:51pm

Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

4:40pm

More than 20,000 secondary school teachers to strike this week

More than 20,000 secondary school teachers to strike this week

4:08pm

NZDF personnel to receive pay rise from July 1

NZDF personnel to receive pay rise from July 1

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6