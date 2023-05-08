Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing to King at coronation concert

A day after a gilded coronation ceremony, King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a much more relaxing time yesterday as they took in a concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed All Night Long, at one point getting up on their feet and swaying along to the music.

Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with a crowd of some 20,000 gathered on the castle's east terrace.

Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed Roar.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video message, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time."

Other stars performing at the concert included British boy band Take That, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, and opera star Andrea Bocelli.

Even Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance, joking with host Hugh Bonneville.

Concertgoers sang God Save The King as landmarks around the UK were lit up in colourful lights.

The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

Earlier Sunday, thousands of picnics and street parties were held across the UK in Charles' honour.

The community get-togethers, part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch, provided a down-to-earth counterpart to the gilded spectacle of the king’s crowning.

The events were intended to bring neighbours together to celebrate the crowning even as support for the monarchy wanes. Critics complained about the coronation's cost at a time of exorbitant living expenses amid double-digit inflation.

But plenty others took the opportunity to enjoy a party with friends and family. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of spectators lined the coronation route in the rain to see it in person.

Nearly 19 million more watched on television in the UK, according to ratings released by Barb, a research organization. That's about 40% fewer viewers than had watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Royal Box during the concert at Windsor Castle. (Source: Associated Press)

Charles and Camilla said today in a statement that they were “deeply touched” by the celebration and "profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support.”

Not everyone was there to celebrate, though, and criticism continued Sunday over arrests of more than 50 protesters, including members of a republican group shouting “Not my king" and environmentalists aiming to end the use of fossil fuels.

Graham Smith, leader of Republic, a group advocating for abolishing the monarchy, said he was arrested as he planned a peaceful protest and spent 16 hours in police custody.

“These arrests are a direct attack on our democracy and the fundamental rights of every person in the country," Smith said. “Each and every police officer involved on the ground should hang their heads in shame."

The Metropolitan Police acknowledged concerns over the arrests, but defended the force’s actions.

“The coronation is a once-in-a-generation event and that is a key consideration in our assessment,” Commander Karen Findlay said.