Black Caps beat Pakistan in fifth ODI to avoid sweep

7:56am

The Black Caps have won the fifth and final ODI, beating Pakistan by 47 runs in Karachi.

Pakistan won the series 4-1.

Chasing 300 for victory the home side was dismissed for 252 in the 47th over.

"Certainly pleasing to put on a complete performance in the last game," said captain Tom Latham afterwards.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, New Zealand got themselves into a strong position of 247 for four in the 41st over, before the Pakistani bowlers struck back to dismiss the tourists for 299 in the last over.

Will Young led the way with a knock of 87 off 91 balls.

He and Tom Blundell put on 32 for the opening wicket.

The Black Caps celebrate taking the wicket of Fakhar Zaman.

The Black Caps celebrate taking the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. (Source: Associated Press)

There were contributions of 23 from Henry Nicholls, 59 from Tom Latham, 43 from Mark Chapman, 26 from Cole McConchie and 28 from Rachin Ravindra.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets and Usama Mir two wickets.

In reply the Black Caps struck early with the ball and had Pakistan in trouble at 66 for four with Fakhar Zaman dismissed for 33 and Babar Azam 1.

However allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed kept the home side in the hunt with an unbeaten knock of 94 off 72 balls.

He eventually ran out of partners as Pakistan fell 47 runs short.

Henry Shipley took three wickets for 34 runs and Rachin Ravindra three wickets for 65 runs.

"Shipley bowled fantastically well with the new ball, he found the right lengths on this wicket,"said Latham.

"We probably got a par score and got wickets in the powerplay which we haven't done in the series.

"I think if you look back at the T20 series, it was about trying to improve from game to game, we wanted to expose players to different roles and I think it was a great opportunity for all of them to experience these conditions"

Fakhar was named player of the series.

