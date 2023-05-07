League
AAP

Warriors unfazed by Tigers' interest in Shaun Johnson  

55 mins ago
Shaun Johnson.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is backing his close relationship with Shaun Johnson to help keep him out of the Wests Tigers' clutches after Tim Sheens confirmed the Kiwi veteran was in his club's sights. 

Johnson, 32, has flourished since the Warriors returned to Auckland full-time this season, turning the clock back to guide the side up the New Zealand ladder in Webster's first year at the helm.

On Saturday, Tigers coach Sheens confirmed he had the off-contract Johnson on his radar.

The Tigers have lost first-choice five-eighth Doueihi to his second ACL injury in as many years and have been in the market for a game-managing half since releasing Jackson Hastings in the off-season.

Since the end of last season, the joint venture have made failed plays for Mitchell Moses, Cameron Munster and Jack Wighton and are currently fielding a halves combination of off-contract Luke Brooks and Brandon Wakeham, who did not join the club until mid-way through the pre-season.

"We're down to two halfbacks of first-grade calibre," Sheens said.

"Shaun Johnson has been discussed but that's only because we've lost Adam.

"We're not talking about this year. I don't think Adam will play much next year, either, just quietly.

"Hopefully he will but at the moment we can't count on that so we're looking for a short-term fix for that.

"Brooksy and young Wakeham have got all year to put it together as far as combinations are concerned and play well but we've got to recruit again in that position."

After the Warriors' 18-6 loss to Penrith, Webster confirmed he planned to broach Johnson's contract situation with him at the right moment.

"Shaun and I have got a really good relationship so when the time comes for that to be brought up, we'll sit down and have a good discussion around it," Webster said.

"Also too, keeping recruitment especially retention out of the media is always really important. Keep it between the player and us. 

"I understand there's going to be speculation but I won't be diving into that. All I can say is that Shaun and I get on great. We'll work that out."

The Tigers' plans to lure Johnson are still in their early stages and the major challenge is likely to be enticing Johnson away from New Zealand after he spent significant time away from his young family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson's partner, professional netballer Kayla Johnson, did not join him in Cronulla's Queensland biosecurity bubble during the 2021 season and when he joined the Warriors for 2022 the halfback had to leave his family behind again to relocate to Australia.

After spending so much time away from home, Auckland appears to be bringing the best out of Johnson.

"Whether or not he'll leave New Zealand is another thing," Sheens said.

"It's only one of a few discussions to be quite honest that we've got planned."

LeagueAustraliaWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Webster plays down clash against former mentor Cleary

Webster plays down clash against former mentor Cleary

Penrith and the Warriors collide in the NRL's Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, but not quite under the circumstances most were recently predicting.

Wed, May 3

Webster says Warriors to blame for Roosters defeat, not ref

Webster says Warriors to blame for Roosters defeat, not ref

Warriors coach says dropped ball and Roosters' defensive effort helped clinch victory at Mt Smart for Sydneysiders.

Mon, May 1

Roosters hold out Warriors amidst more refereeing controversy

Roosters hold out Warriors amidst more refereeing controversy

Sun, Apr 30

Warriors utility Walker escapes ban, free to play Roosters

Warriors utility Walker escapes ban, free to play Roosters

Fri, Apr 28

NRL star plays on despite perforated bowel

NRL star plays on despite perforated bowel

Wed, Apr 26

Warriors ring mass changes as injuries take their toll

Warriors ring mass changes as injuries take their toll

Wed, Apr 26

0:35

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle

Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle

38 mins ago

Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla's title

Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla's title

55 mins ago

Warriors unfazed by Tigers' interest in Shaun Johnson  

Warriors unfazed by Tigers' interest in Shaun Johnson  

55 mins ago

Prince George youngest future king to take part in a coronation

Prince George youngest future king to take part in a coronation

55 mins ago

Miss Universe finalist dies in horse riding accident, aged 23

Miss Universe finalist dies in horse riding accident, aged 23

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6