World
Associated Press

US police responding to shooting at Texas shopping mall

38 mins ago
People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre after a shooting in Allen, Texas.

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre after a shooting in Allen, Texas. (Source: Associated Press)

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at an outlet mall in the Dallas, Texas area today.

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3.40pm (local time) from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting.

WFAA television reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children.

Their conditions were not immediately known, but WFAA reported that the Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is dead.

Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot while gunfire could be heard.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armoured trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling mall.

Ambulances from several neighboring cities responded to the scene.

The Dallas office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Allen, a suburb about 40km north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

More to come.

