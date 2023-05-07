World
Prince George youngest future king to take part in a coronation

55 mins ago
Nine-year-old Prince George.

Nine-year-old Prince George. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince George, nine, has become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation.

The young royal was one of King Charles' Pages of Honour, alongside Lord Oliver Chomondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, also 13, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache who are all sons of the king's friends.

All eight boys wore matching scarlet uniforms and took part in the procession going through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

The traditional outfit for a Page of Honour includes a red coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and a lace jabot - a decorative frill - with white breeches, white stockings and black buckled shoes, and they also carry a small ceremonial sword.

King Charles arrives at the Abbey, followed by his grandson Prince George.

King Charles arrives at the Abbey, followed by his grandson Prince George. (Source: Associated Press)

George joined his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, in the congregation for the coronation service after fulfilling his duties. While the younger two Wales children don't have formal roles in the ceremony, all three took part in the procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

Camilla's pages were Gus and Louis Lopes, both 13, Camilla's daughter Laure and her husband Harry's children.

God save the King rang out around Westminster Abbey after the crown was lowered onto his head.

God save the King rang out around Westminster Abbey after the crown was lowered onto his head. (Source: Associated Press)

They were joined by their cousin Freddy Parker Bowles, also 13, Camilla's son Tom's offspring, and Camilla's 10-year-old great nephew Arthur Elliot.

Instead of Pages of Honour, Queen Elizabeth opted for six Maids of Honour to carry her train during her coronation in 1953, all of whom were unmarried daughters of Dukes, Earls and Marquesses.

Charles wore the royal robe of state and naval trousers instead of the more traditional breeches and silk stockings of his ancestors.

His wife opted for a white bridal-style gown with a long red velvet train.

