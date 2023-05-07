World
Photos: Who wore what to King Charles III's coronation

7:26am
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, centre, Prince William, right, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, centre, Prince William, right, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

What does one wear to a coronation?

For senior royals like Queen Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales, the theme was pale, subdued dresses to let their regal robes and glittering jewellery do the talking.

Camilla, who was crowned alongside King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, wore an embroidered silk gown in ivory, silver and gold tones with a short train by Bruce Oldfield — a British designer favoured by the royal family — with matching shoes.

Queen Consort Camilla.

Queen Consort Camilla. (Source: Associated Press)

Kate wore an ivory silk crepe dress by British fashion house Alexander McQueen under her cobalt blue and red Royal Victorian Order mantle or robe. She didn’t wear a tiara, instead opting for a large silver and crystal headpiece designed by milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with McQueen.

She also sported pearl and diamond earrings belonging to William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William travel in a coach following the coronation ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William travel in a coach following the coronation ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

Her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a similar headpiece and ivory McQueen dress with a cape embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to represent the four countries of the United Kingdom.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis holding hands at coronation. (Source: Getty)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis holding hands at coronation. (Source: Getty)

Many of the guests opted for eye-catching pastel outfits that provided cheerful pops of colour in the wet grey weather.

US first lady Jill Biden wore a cornflower blue skirt suit by Ralph Lauren, with a matching hairpiece and gloves. She appeared with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who wore a yellow dress with a matching cape by New York label Markarian.

Pink was a particularly popular choice for many. France's Brigitte Macron chose a pale pink short dress with a matching coat by designer Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

French President Emmanuel Macron and French President's wife Brigitte Macron. (Source: Associated Press)

French President Emmanuel Macron and French President's wife Brigitte Macron. (Source: Associated Press)

Spain’s Queen Letizia also opted for pink, sporting a skirt suit with peplum frills, matching heels, and a large stylish hat.

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia attend the coronation of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia attend the coronation of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

Pop star Katy Perry, who is due to perform at a coronation concert Sunday, wore a Vivienne Westwood jacket with a matching tailored skirt. She styled the tailored look with a headpiece featuring a crinoline base, a layer of tulle, and merry widow veiling adorned with a ribbon bow.

US singer Katy Perry, left, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

US singer Katy Perry, left, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

British lawmaker Penny Mordaunt, who carried the “sword of state” during the coronation ceremony, stole the show with a striking teal blue cape dress and hat embroidered with gold ferns.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holds the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holds the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry, who attended the ceremony without his wife, Meghan, wore Dior's custom three-piece black and grey tail suit.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation. (Source: Associated Press)

