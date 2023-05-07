Nelson petrol station ram-raided, police appeal for help

A Nelson petrol station has been ram-raided this morning, with police now appealing to the public for information.

Stuff reports the burglary took place at an NPD petrol station in Brightwater — around 20 kilometres southwest of central Nelson.

Detective Sergeant Jonathon Hauschild said police were called to "a commercial premises on Ellis Street after a vehicle was used to gain entry" just before 7am.

"An unknown number of people entered the premises and stole goods before fleeing the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible," he said in a media release.

"Police will be conducting a scene examination today and a scene guard has been put in place."

Anyone with information that can assist police has been urged to contact 105, referencing event number P054559941, or anonymously through 0800 555 111.