New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

More heavy rain expected for Nelson as rain band moves west

45 mins ago
Flooding in Nelson.

Flooding in Nelson. (Source: Supplied)

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says caution on the region's roads is still needed after downpours hit the region yesterday.

A northerly airstream was expected to bring more heavy rain to Nelson today.

Levels in all regional rivers had been receding, but there would be some minor fluctuations due to the occasional rain.

Some roads were still closed, and a rāhui was put in place for Tasman Bay until further notice due to wastewater overflows.

All ponded water should also be treated as contaminated.

Waka Kotahi has advised all main highways are open, some with speed restrictions.

Heavy rain was forecast to affect western parts of the South Island later on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

An orange heavy rain warning was in place for the Tasman area from Motueka westwards.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for Buller and Westland, with MetService warning it was likely to be upgraded to an orange warning on Sunday morning.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hastings post-cyclone recovery bill set to top $2 billion

Hastings post-cyclone recovery bill set to top $2 billion

The primary sector in Hastings needs significant help, including $100m to cover farmers' uninsurable losses.

4:09pm

Atmospheric river: Already sodden areas to get more rain

Atmospheric river: Already sodden areas to get more rain

Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough come under orange weather warnings from tonight.

Thu, May 4

1:05

Atmospheric river: Red warnings possible as rain worsens

Atmospheric river: Red warnings possible as rain worsens

Wed, May 3

1:05

Atmospheric river to bring 'significant rain' - MetService

Atmospheric river to bring 'significant rain' - MetService

Wed, May 3

0:31

Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

Tue, May 2

1:36

More heavy rain on the way as deluges cause slips, flooding

More heavy rain on the way as deluges cause slips, flooding

Mon, May 1

2:20

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Taiwan urges NZ to invest in Pacific, warns of China's 'ambition'

13:47

Taiwan urges NZ to invest in Pacific, warns of China's 'ambition'

31 mins ago

King Charles' Coronation: Atmosphere ' quite phenomenal', PM says

0:25

King Charles' Coronation: Atmosphere ' quite phenomenal', PM says

38 mins ago

US police responding to shooting at Texas shopping mall

US police responding to shooting at Texas shopping mall

45 mins ago

More heavy rain expected for Nelson as rain band moves west

More heavy rain expected for Nelson as rain band moves west

10:29am

New NRL star Te Whare performs haka with fans after debut

0:28

New NRL star Te Whare performs haka with fans after debut

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6