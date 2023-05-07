More heavy rain expected for Nelson as rain band moves west

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says caution on the region's roads is still needed after downpours hit the region yesterday.

A northerly airstream was expected to bring more heavy rain to Nelson today.

Levels in all regional rivers had been receding, but there would be some minor fluctuations due to the occasional rain.

Some roads were still closed, and a rāhui was put in place for Tasman Bay until further notice due to wastewater overflows.

All ponded water should also be treated as contaminated.

Waka Kotahi has advised all main highways are open, some with speed restrictions.

Heavy rain was forecast to affect western parts of the South Island later on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

An orange heavy rain warning was in place for the Tasman area from Motueka westwards.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for Buller and Westland, with MetService warning it was likely to be upgraded to an orange warning on Sunday morning.

