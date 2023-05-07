King Charles' Coronation: Atmosphere ' quite phenomenal', PM says

The atmosphere within Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation and outside was "quite phenomenal", the prime minister says.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was among a number of New Zealanders invited to attend the Coronation overnight.

Following the event, he told media it was "clearly very successful" and "followed keenly by people at home given the number of messages I received from people who saw me on the telly".

Hipkins said the Coronation was "significant", and while there was a nice atmosphere with the Abbey and it was obvious a lot of goodwill was being expressed to the royal family from people around the world, the atmosphere outside was even more captivating.

"The atmosphere outside was quite phenomenal, so travelling between events and seeing the level of engagement from the general public and the extent to which people had really gone all out to celebrate the Coronation, that was pretty cool."

During the Coronation, Hipkins said he sat behind Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and beside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Various other world leaders surrounded him, and he said it was a good opportunity to interact with the people he usually interacted with on a more formal basis.

"It was interesting to watch the dynamics unfold. Obviously, a really significant event, but also, it was just a really positive thing to be part of.

"Clearly, the Coronation of a new British monarch is not something we have seen before in our lifetimes, and so it does have a big sense of history about it."

Hipkins said he had not made any faux pas while attending the event.

"No one in the Abbey wanted to make any mistakes and so everyone was a little subdued in the sense that we all wanted to do it right."

Hipkins said he believed the royal family had taken into account the cost of living crisis given the smaller scale of the event that had "1000 years of history".

"I think that is an acknowledgement of the Crown that they need to live in the times we are living in as well."

