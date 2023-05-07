World
Gunman dead, 8 hospitalised after US mall shooting in Texas

39 mins ago
People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre after a shooting in Allen, Texas.

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre after a shooting in Allen, Texas. (Source: Associated Press)

A gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas, Texas, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country, local officials said today.

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3.40pm (local time) from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

Police confirmed that there were an unspecified number of fatalities, and the Collin County Sheriff told WFAA-TV that the shooter is dead.

Officials told The Associated Press that there were at least 8 victims aged between 5 and 61 brought to hospital.

A crowd of hundreds of people who had been shopping stood outside, across the street from the mall, Saturday evening. Officers circulated among them asking if anyone had seen what happened.

Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through the headphones he was wearing.

“It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Payton said.

People gather across the street from a shopping centre after a shooting.

People gather across the street from a shopping centre after a shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

People in the store scattered before employees ushered the group into the fitting rooms and then a lockable back room, he said.

When they were given the all-clear to leave, Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes were laying nearby.

Once outside, Payton saw bodies.

“I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” he said. The bodies were covered in white towels, slumped over bags on the ground, he said.

“It broke me when I walked out to see that,” he said.

Further away, he saw the body of a heavyset man wearing all black. He assumed it was the shooter, Payton said, because unlike the other bodies it had not been covered up.

Stan and Mary Ann Greene were browsing in the Columbia sportswear store when the shooting started.

“We had just gotten in, just a couple minutes earlier, and we just heard a lot of loud popping,” Mary Ann Greene told The Associated Press. “I said, ‘Was that gunfire?’ ”

Employees immediately rolled down the security gate and brought everyone to the rear of the store until police arrived and escorted them out, the Greenes said.

A law enforcement officer carries a rifle as people are evacuated from the shopping centre.

A law enforcement officer carries a rifle as people are evacuated from the shopping centre. (Source: Associated Press)

Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot while gunfire could be heard.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armoured trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling mall.

House Representative Keith Self, who represents Texas' 3rd Congressional District, including Allen, expressed his grief in a statement on Twitter.

"Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene," he wrote.

Allen, a suburb about 40km north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

More to come.

