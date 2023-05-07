2 dead, at least 11 wounded in US party shootings overnight

One person is dead, and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant, police said.

Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, in a news release, confirmed that seven people were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street. The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, LeMaire said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

He identified the man killed as Chase Harmon, 19, of Pascagoula.

No arrests had been made, but Lemaire said the investigation is ongoing.

“We urge anyone with any information to call the Ocean Springs Police Department,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scratch Kitchen's owner told the Sun Herald there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer,” owner Brittany Alexander said. “He didn’t get an armband or anything to be out here.”

Ocean Springs is about 6 kilometres east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounds 5

A 17-year-old girl was killed, and five other people were wounded in a shooting at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.

Officers responding around 3.30am to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico, police Chief Billy Aldridge said.

He said all the victims were taken to hospitals, and the teenager died at a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief said two men, ages 21 and 19, and a 17-year-old girl remained hospitalised in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Aldridge said two other men, ages 18 and 20, were treated at the hospital and released.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the community, police said. They released no information on the shooter.

Police had been called to the same address about 30 minutes before the shooting and arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm.

Aldridge said that the suspect matched the description of a man who was asked to leave a separate party about a mile away. The chief said a fight broke out at the earlier party, and two people were hospitalised after being struck in the head, one with a bottle and one with a firearm.

The investigation was ongoing.

Both parties were in neighbourhoods near California State University, Chico, in the city of about 101,000 residents 145 kilometres north of Sacramento.