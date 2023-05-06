LIVE: King Charles' coronation ceremony gets underway

1News brings you live updates as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are officially sworn into their royal roles at Westminster Abbey. Refresh the page for the latest.

What you need to know (all times NZ):

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+

The royal procession is due to head to Westminster Abbey just after 9pm

The coronation will begin at 10pm

The newly crowned King and Queen will journey back to Buckingham Palace after midnight

Live updates:

10.30pm: An image of Prince George performing his page boy duties.

Nine-year-old Prince George. (Source: Associated Press)

The Ascension Choir is now singing a hymn as the ceremony continues.

10.20pm: King Charles has just delivered part of his oath, with the choir now singing a solemn hymn.

King Charles gives oath at coronation. (Source: Associated Press)

10.10pm: Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury opened the ceremony with the following:

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered to offer worship and praise to Almighty God; to celebrate the life of our nations; to pray for Charles, our King; to recognise and to give thanks for his life of service to this Nation, the Realms, and the Commonwealth; and to witness with joy his anointing and crowning, his being set apart and consecrated for the service of his people. Let us dedicate ourselves alike, in body, mind, and spirit, to a renewed faith, a joyful hope, and a commitment to serve one another in love."

King Charles at coronation. (Source: Associated Press)

10.05pm: An image of Queen Consort Camilla as the ceremony officially gets underway.

Queen Consort Camilla. (Source: Associated Press)

The rest of the royal family have arrived at the Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

10pm: King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and the closest members of their family have now arrived for the ceremony.

William and Kate have entered the Abbey behind Charles, with their son George all dressed up acting as a page boy.

Prince William and Princess Kate. (Source: Associated Press)

9.55pm: Richie McCaw has just entered the Abbey, only moments before Charles and Camilla. A very distinguished position for the former All Black captain!

9.40pm: Prince Harry has arrived at the Abbey. He walked solo in between other members of the Royal family.

His wife Meghan Markle has stayed home to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the coronation.

Harry has taken a seat in the third row.

Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry arrives alone at the Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

9.35pm: The New Zealand delegation can be seen arriving at Westminster Abbey below.

9.25pm: And they're off! The Diamond Jubilee Stage Coach carrying the King and Queen Consort has now left for Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles' coronation procession has left Buckingham Palace. (Source: BBC)

9.15pm: A look at coronation celebrations in North Canterbury tonight, where residents have a Royal connection.

9.05pm: The Speaker’s Procession has arrived at Westminster Abbey and the Diamond Jubilee Stage Coach has also arrived ready to pick up the King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace.

9pm: Click here to see photos of all tonight's pomp and pageantry.

8.40pm: US First Lady Jill Biden has just arrived at Westminster Abbey. Her husband President Joe Biden declined the invite.

Below is the scene inside the Abbey right now.

Scene inside Westminster Abbey for coronation. (Source: Associated Press)

8.30pm: 1News European correspondent Mei Heron has "popped the brolley up" as the rain starts to come down.

However, she said it's not dampening spirits and lots of Kiwis have been coming up to speak to her on the streets of London as they wait for the procession to begin.

8.20pm: Richie McCaw is one of the lucky Kiwis attending the coronation.

As a former All Black captain he’s rubbed shoulders with the Royals on many occasions.

However, he told 1News he was still “a little bit surprised” to be invited to the coronation.

“How did I make the cut? But then very privileged, it’s a pretty big moment in time,” he said.

“I didn’t understand what being in the procession means, but it means I walk into the Abbey just in front of the King.”

Luxon and McCaw before the coronation. (Source: Facebook)

8.10pm: The King and Queen Consort have just arrived at Buckingham Palace. They are due to leave for the procession in around an hour.

7.45pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is making his way to Westminster Abbey.

Speaking to media outside his hotel room, Hipkins said he's feeling good and it's "going to be a very special day".

He said he's looking forward to being part of a significant piece of history and isn’t nervous ahead of the big event.

“It’s been a great opportunity to meet many world leaders,” he said of the trip so far.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is also on his way Westminster Abbey.

Dame Naida Glavish, Lorraine Toki, and Christopher Luxon. (Source: Associated Press)

7.30pm: Hello... Lionel Richie has arrived and taken his seat at the coronation ceremony. He will be playing the coronation concert tomorrow.

Britain's King Charles III, left, reacts with US singer Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi, during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

7.10pm: Guests have already begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony. It's just past 8am in London.

7.05pm: 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation is officially underway! Catch all the action at the link below.

Live stream: Coronation of King Charles III

6.55pm:

For almost a thousand years, Coronations have been held at Westminster Abbey, and the Order of Service draws on this long tradition, centred around the liturgical theme of 'Called to Serve'.#Coronation



Read the Order of Service in full: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

6.20pm: Prince Harry is understood to have arrived in the UK for the coronation on a commercial American Airlines flight.

Harry flew on American Airlines flight AA136 from Los Angeles before landing at London Heathrow, according to MailOnline.

It is believed the Duke of Sussex will head back to California straight after the historic ceremony concludes so he can see his son Archie on his fourth birthday.

6.10pm:

Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/LfS3wJBK4k — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2023

5.45pm: When King Charles III is crowned tonight, billions of people will witness the ceremony and fanfare for the first time in their lives.

Click here to read what's changed for someone who remembers the last royal coronation.

5.30pm: The royal family will travel to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, as seen below.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London. (Source: Associated Press)

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was first used by Queen Elizabeth at the opening of parliament in 2014 and is fitted with air-con and shock absorbers.

The royals will use the 260-year-old Gold State Coach for the trip back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.

The Gold State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London. (Source: Associated Press)

The ride will be a much less comfortable one for the King and Queen, with no modern upgrades making it a bumpier journey.

5pm: A young Kiwi is set to play a unique role during King Charles III's coronation this weekend, ringing church bells across London to mark the occasion.

Dylan Thomas, a 19-year-old who went to school at Kapiti College, is an internationally acclaimed bell-ringing maestro, having won awards for his skill.

Dylan Thomas. (Source: Supplied)

He said that on coronation day itself, there's going to be non-stop ringing for about three hours, which roughly equates to 5000 rings for each bell.

Click here to read more about his story.

(Source: 1News)

Background

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla — the Queen — will take place at Westminster Abbey at 10pm (NZ time).

The ceremony will, for the first time, include the active inclusion of faiths other than the Church of England.

Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will take part in various aspects of the coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office announced.

The ceremony also will include female bishops for the first time, as well as hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic.

In the most sacred part of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects.

A screen will cover Charles at this moment, and the anointing won't be visible on television or to most people in the Abbey, except for a few senior members of the clergy.

It's expected to last around two hours so should finish up around midnight.

The return procession back to Buckingham Palace will begin shortly after the ceremony ends, the King, and then Queen, will be joined by other members of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to crowds and conclude the ceremonies.