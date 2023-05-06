LIVE: Hipkins, Luxon make their way to King Charles' coronation

1News brings you live updates as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are officially sworn into their royal roles at Westminster Abbey. Refresh the page for the latest.

What you need to know (all times NZ):

The royal procession is due to head to Westminster Abbey just after 9pm

The coronation will begin at 10pm

The newly crowned King and Queen will journey back to Buckingham Palace after midnight

Live updates:

8.30pm: 1News European correspondent Mei Heron has "popped the brolley up" as the rain starts to come down.

However, she said it's not dampening spirits and lots of Kiwis have been coming up to speak to her on the streets of London as they wait for the procession to begin.

8.20pm: Richie McCaw is one of the lucky Kiwis attending the coronation.

As a former All Black captain he’s rubbed shoulders with the Royals on many occasions.

However, he told 1News he was still “a little bit surprised” to be invited to the coronation.

“How did I make the cut? But then very privileged, it’s a pretty big moment in time,” he said.

“I didn’t understand what being in the procession means, but it means I walk into the Abbey just in front of the King.”

Luxon and McCaw before the coronation. (Source: Facebook)

8.10pm: The King and Queen Consort have just arrived at Buckingham Palace. They are due to leave for the procession in around an hour.

7.45pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is making his way to Westminster Abbey.

Chris Hipkins is en route to Westminster Abbey. (Source: 1News)

Speaking to media outside his hotel room, Hipkins said he's feeling good and it's "going to be a very special day".

He said he's looking forward to being part of a significant piece of history and isn’t nervous ahead of the big event.

“It’s been a great opportunity to meet many world leaders,” he said of the trip so far.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is also on his way Westminster Abbey.

Dame Naida Glavish, Lorraine Toki, and Christopher Luxon. (Source: Associated Press)

7.30pm: Hello... Lionel Richie has arrived and taken his seat at the coronation ceremony. He will be playing the coronation concert tomorrow.

Britain's King Charles III, left, reacts with US singer Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi, during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

7.10pm: Guests have already begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony. It's just past 8am in London.

7.05pm: 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation is officially underway! Catch all the action at the link below.

6.55pm:

For almost a thousand years, Coronations have been held at Westminster Abbey, and the Order of Service draws on this long tradition, centred around the liturgical theme of 'Called to Serve'.#Coronation



Read the Order of Service in full: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

6.20pm: Prince Harry is understood to have arrived in the UK for the coronation on a commercial American Airlines flight.

Harry flew on American Airlines flight AA136 from Los Angeles before landing at London Heathrow, according to MailOnline.

It is believed the Duke of Sussex will head back to California straight after the historic ceremony concludes so he can see his son Archie on his fourth birthday.

6.10pm:

Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/LfS3wJBK4k — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2023

5.45pm: When King Charles III is crowned tonight, billions of people will witness the ceremony and fanfare for the first time in their lives.

5.30pm: The royal family will travel to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, as seen below.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London. (Source: Associated Press)

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was first used by Queen Elizabeth at the opening of parliament in 2014 and is fitted with air-con and shock absorbers.

The royals will use the 260-year-old Gold State Coach for the trip back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.

The Gold State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London. (Source: Associated Press)

The ride will be a much less comfortable one for the King and Queen, with no modern upgrades making it a bumpier journey.

5pm: A young Kiwi is set to play a unique role during King Charles III's coronation this weekend, ringing church bells across London to mark the occasion.

Dylan Thomas, a 19-year-old who went to school at Kapiti College, is an internationally acclaimed bell-ringing maestro, having won awards for his skill.

Dylan Thomas. (Source: Supplied)

He said that on coronation day itself, there's going to be non-stop ringing for about three hours, which roughly equates to 5000 rings for each bell.

(Source: 1News)

Background

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla — the Queen — will take place at Westminster Abbey at 10pm (NZ time).

The ceremony will, for the first time, include the active inclusion of faiths other than the Church of England.

Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will take part in various aspects of the coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office announced.

The ceremony also will include female bishops for the first time, as well as hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic.

In the most sacred part of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects.

A screen will cover Charles at this moment, and the anointing won't be visible on television or to most people in the Abbey, except for a few senior members of the clergy.

It's expected to last around two hours so should finish up around midnight.

The return procession back to Buckingham Palace will begin shortly after the ceremony ends, the King, and then Queen, will be joined by other members of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to crowds and conclude the ceremonies.