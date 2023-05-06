LIVE: Excitement builds ahead of King Charles' coronation

1News brings you live updates as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are officially sworn into their royal roles at Westminster Abbey. Refresh the page for the latest.

What you need to know (all times NZ):

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+

The royal procession is due to head to Westminster Abbey just after 9pm

The coronation will begin at 10pm

The newly crowned King and Queen will journey back to Buckingham Palace after midnight

Live updates:

6.20pm: Prince Harry is understood to have arrived in the UK for the coronation on a commercial American Airlines flight.

Harry flew on American Airlines flight AA136 from Los Angeles before landing at London Heathrow, according to MailOnline.

It is believed the Duke of Sussex will head back to California straight after the historic ceremony concludes so he can see his son Archie on his fourth birthday.

6.10pm:

Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/LfS3wJBK4k — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2023

5.45pm: When King Charles III is crowned tonight, billions of people will witness the ceremony and fanfare for the first time in their lives.

Click here to read what's changed for someone who remembers the last royal coronation.

5.30pm: The royal family will travel to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, as seen below.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London. (Source: Associated Press)

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was first used by Queen Elizabeth at the opening of parliament in 2014 and is fitted with air-con and shock absorbers.

The royals will use the 260-year-old Gold State Coach for the trip back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.

The Gold State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London. (Source: Associated Press)

The ride will be a much less comfortable one for the King and Queen, with no modern upgrades making it a bumpier journey.

5pm: A young Kiwi is set to play a unique role during King Charles III's coronation this weekend, ringing church bells across London to mark the occasion.

Dylan Thomas, a 19-year-old who went to school at Kapiti College, is an internationally acclaimed bell-ringing maestro, having won awards for his skill.

Dylan Thomas. (Source: Supplied)

He said that on coronation day itself, there's going to be non-stop ringing for about three hours, which roughly equates to 5000 rings for each bell.

Click here to read more about his story.

(Source: 1News)

Background

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla — the Queen — will take place at Westminster Abbey at 10pm (NZ time).

The ceremony will, for the first time, include the active inclusion of faiths other than the Church of England.

Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will take part in various aspects of the coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office announced.

The ceremony also will include female bishops for the first time, as well as hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic.

In the most sacred part of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects.

A screen will cover Charles at this moment, and the anointing won't be visible on television or to most people in the Abbey, except for a few senior members of the clergy.

It's expected to last around two hours so should finish up around midnight.

The return procession back to Buckingham Palace will begin shortly after the ceremony ends, the King, and then Queen, will be joined by other members of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to crowds and conclude the ceremonies.