Hobbs fifth in world class women's 100m sprint field

11:30am
Zoe Hobbs couldn't beat her time in qualifying for the 100m finals.

Zoe Hobbs couldn't beat her time in qualifying for the 100m finals. (Source: Getty)

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has finished fifth in a star-studded women's 100m sprint at the Diamond League meet in Doha.

Hobbs was daunted by the high-profile race, clocking 11.08 seconds, just outside her national record time of 10.97 second set in Sydney in March, when she became the first New Zealand woman to legally run under 11sec.

The 25-year-old Hobbs, who was in outstanding form during her domestic summer campaign, was the only Zealander competing in the first Diamond League meet of the season.

It warranted an invitation to a race that featured reigning world 200m champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, along with former world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain.

However, nobody in the field could match American Sha'Carri Richardson, who streaked to victory in a meet record time of 10.76sec.

Richardson was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before she accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for cannabis.

The 23-year-old beat Jackson (10.85) while Briton Asher-Smith was third (10.98) in a field that featured five Americans on the start line.

"I'm so blessed and thankful, I feel at peace. All I do is the best I do and I'm excited to do it," Richardson said.

"Like I said it before, I had to be kicked out from another 100 metres race, so I had to do my best no matter what. Peace, love and life."

In the men's 200 metres, American Fred Kerley stormed to victory in lane seven, clocking 19.92 seconds, using his long strides to his advantage in the final 40 metres.

